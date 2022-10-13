This 131-Foot ‘Pandemic-Proof’ Explorer Aims to Be a Home, Hotel and Superyacht All at Once

Superyachts have proven to be a wonderful escape from a certain virus over the past two years. So much so, in fact, that Vripack was recently asked to design a “pandemic-proof” vessel for a first-time yacht owner.

The 131-foot explorer is essentially a floating fortress that pairs the spoils of home with go-anywhere capabilities. It’s also stacked with plenty of toys and amenities to keep seafarers entertained while isolating for long periods at sea (certainly sounds better than the quarantine baking of 2020).

“This design started out as a floating hotel room and evolved into a boat that could deliver safe passage at sea for an unlimited time period,” Vripack’s co-creative director Marnix Hoekstra said in a statement. “It’s a home, hotel and yacht rolled into one.”

The salon. Vripack

The yacht’s exterior is described as “masculine, warrior-like and hardy,” while the interior echoes the family’s stylish residences. Picture a laid-back beach house with a hint of Scandi chic. The living quarters are replete with French oak, cream linen and tan leathers

Quite unusual for a yacht of this size, there is a dedicated owner’s deck with a glass-encased, full-beam suite amidship. The bedroom alone features a contemporary, four-poster bed, a full-sized bathtub and a walk-in wardrobe. Forward, a large, well-equipped gym overlooks the main deck below. From here, you can head to the relaxation area in the bow for a little more zen.

The dining room. Vripack

On the main deck, you’ll find a full-beam VIP, an open-plan salon, a dining room and a workspace. There’s also a smoked-glass wine cabinet for your collection and a children’s zone fitted with a comfy nest chair. On the lower deck, meanwhile, there are four further guest cabins.

True to Vripack form, the bridge deck is equipped with an elevated wheelhouse and a boat deck that can hold a 40-foot Axopar tender, a couple of bikes and a few large water toys. Atop the bridge, the sun deck offers some viewing seats and Jacuzzi.

As the studio says, this is a yacht born out of Covid-19 for a family destined to be free. Therefore, the vessel is as equally at home cruising the Mediterranean or Riviera but can also go further afield whenever the desire strikes (or another variant is discovered).

Click here to see all the photos of Vripack’s 131-foot concept.