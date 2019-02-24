The Owners of This New Yacht Will Love Its Infinity-Edge Pool and Pro Dive Center

Fast approaching delivery, Italian shipyard VSY has released an update on its long-anticipated 64-meter (209-foot) project currently being built in Viareggio. Signed back in 2016, the yacht’s design is the evolution of VSY’s previous yachts Sealyon (ex-Candyscape II) and Roma, with exterior design by noted Monaco-based Espen Øino and naval architecture by British yacht-design and naval-architecture firm Laurent Giles.

This iteration of VSY’s 64-meter yacht will feature seven staterooms for a total of 12 guests and up to 16 crew members. A guest stateroom and captain’s cabin are on the bridge deck, as well as the bridge-deck saloon with grand piano. The owner’s suite and three VIP staterooms reside on the main deck, maximizing the available natural light for these cabins. Down below, the lower deck houses two guest cabins aft and crew quarters forward.

Among the standout features of this 209-foot model is a beautiful glass circular elevator up to the 24-foot-long sundeck complete with infinity pool and bar area.

Outdoor space abounds on this steel-and-aluminum yacht. The aft main deck sports a large sofa and cocktail table for relaxing, and the upper deck is the place for alfresco dining. It happens to have a gym, too. Up on the sundeck, everyone will enjoy the infinity swimming pool and sunning space aft, as well as the U-shaped lounging area with firepit forward.

The tender garage includes space for up to two 23-foot tenders, two water scooters, and a 14-foot rescue launch. Guests will also enjoy the yacht’s professional dive center.

Moving throughout the yacht, the crew quarters received upgrades, too. The general-arrangement plan offers a large laundry located in a central position for easier access. This new yacht gets more storage than the previous 209-footers as well as a streamlined shell door for more hospitable embanking for both guests and goods.

Upon its completion, the yacht will be powered by two Caterpillar 3516B 2,682 hp engines that propel the vessel to a top speed of 17 knots and a range of 5,000 nautical miles at 12 knots. A Kongsberg K-POS dynamic positioning system with joystick control will help the captain will all propulsion and maneuvering. Naiad stabilizers will ensure a smooth ride.

Known for creating unique projects with plenty of owner input, changes from the previous models of the same size include upgraded floating slipways for all craft leaving the yacht, as well as bow and stern auxiliary thrusters that are diesel-electric, while four high-powered generators are encased in insulated cabins to minimize noise disruption. The two pairs of generators also mean that two will constantly be in motion and no time will be lost during maintenance of one or the other.

Its completion date is quickly approaching and should be delivered to its experienced owner within the first few months of 2019.