Tom Brady’s Favorite Boat Builder Just Unveiled a Sleek New 43-Foot Runabout

In news that will please a certain retired quarterback, Wajer Yachts has just unveiled a sleek new day boat.

The boutique Dutch yard, which has previously delivered two cruisers to NFL legend Tom Brady, says the Wajer 44 strikes a perfect balance between “sportiveness and comfort.” It already has a few fans, too, with 20 pre-orders secured at the time of writing.

That could be partially due to Brady. The seven-time Super Bowl champion put Wajer on the map in the U.S. after famously tossing the Vince Lombardi trophy from his Wajer 55S to another player on a second boat during a floating victory parade celebrating his Super Bowl LV win in Tampa. After only five months of owning his 53-foot Viva A Vida, the winningest quarterback in football history took delivery of a Wajer 77. He should be about ready for the Wajer 44, then.

The dash is fitted with three Garmin screens. Wajer

Spanning 43 feet, the newcomer sits squarely in the center of Wajer’s 11-strong lineup. She offers considerably more volume than the yard’s smallest, 38-foot model, but is more compact than the range-topping 77-footer that Brady owns. Showcasing design by Sinot and naval architecture by Van Oossanen, the runabout has clean, simple lines that are synonymous with Wajer.

The boat has a top speed of 40 knots. Wajer

The interior is equipped with a large double bed that transforms into a sitting area with a dining table when required. The living quarters are also fitted with a bathroom with a shower and toilet, as well as a pantry with a fridge, sink, coffee machine, and ice machine.

Outside, there are spacious lounging areas at the front and rear for sun worshippers. There’s also a bimini top if you prefer to chill in the shade. The stern has plenty of storage space for toys, too, such as Seabobs and electric surfboards.

The table and seating area converts into a double bed. Wajer

As for grunt, the boat is powered by two Volvo IPS 650 engines that enable a cruising speed of 26 knots and a top speed of 40 knots at half load. The captain operates the boat from a cockpit that is outfitted with a custom steering wheel, three carbon shell seats, and a dashboard with a trio of Garmin screens. As an added bonus, Wajer says the 44 is quieter than the other models, too.

Arguably this fleet member’s biggest draw is the fact that it is fully equipped for smart boating. Using the Wajer Owners App, you can connect to the yacht remotely to check the anchor position or turn on the A/C, for instance. The hydraulically operated swimming ladder can also be operated via the app.

The interior is equipped with a bathroom, table, and pantry. Wajer

“The Wajer 44 is not only state-of-the-art in terms of design but also in terms of connectivity,” managing director Dries Wajer said in a statement. “As an owner, you can view all data in the Wajer app and operate your boat remotely, no matter where you are.”

The first Wajer 44 will be launched this summer. The new 44S and 44HT will become available after that. Looks like somebody should check on Brady.