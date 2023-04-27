This Sleek New Sailing Superyacht Weighs 15% Less Than Similar-Sized Vessels

Weight distribution is yacht design 101. It’s also the focal point of the new wally101 Full Custom.

The sleek, 101-foot sailer, which hit the seas off the coast of Italy last Saturday, has been outfitted with the latest carbon-fiber technology to reduce weight and improve efficiency. It also adheres to the yard’s Wallycento box rule that ensures light displacement superyachts with powerful sail plans and planing hulls.

Equal parts cruiser and maxi racer, the newcomer was penned by Wally’s in-house design team in partnership with Santa Maria Magnolfi and features naval architecture by Judel/Vrolijk & Co. The lightweight vessel has a displacement of just 55 tons, which is almost 15 percent less than yachts of similar size and configuration. The yard was able to lower the fighting weight by using a high-tech sandwich composite with pre-preg carbon fiber, according to Wally’s founder and chief designer Luca Bassani.

The 101-footer left the yard on Saturday. Wally Yachts

Some 40 percent of the vessel’s total weight is placed in the keel to better balance the boat. According to Wally, the lifting keel increases the draft from 15.4 feet to an extraordinary 22.3 feet for unparalleled upwind performance. The yacht is also equipped with a 425 hp engine and multiple hydraulic pumps for greater maneuverability and speed. Speaking of speed, the fully custom cruiser-racer can hit 11 knots using the engine alone.

The yacht features a sleek carbon exterior. Wally Yachts

The living quarters are nothing to sneeze at, either. The family-friendly layout offers ample space for entertaining both indoors and out. The salon includes a lounge and dining area with seating for up to 12 guests, while the cockpit amidships is fitted with a table for eight. There is also a sunbathing area aft for ultimate relaxation.

The fully custom cruiser has a family-friendly layout. Wally Yachts

In terms of accommodation, the 101-footer can sleep up to six seafarers via one generous owner’s cabin with an en suite and a walk-in wardrobe, as well as two guest cabins with en suites. In addition, the service area sports two en suite cabins for four crew, plus a crew mess, a laundry, and a galley. What more do you need?