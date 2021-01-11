Wally’s New 89-Foot ‘Space’ Ship Concept Offers the Room of a Superyacht

Wally Yachts wants to give you your space.

The Monegasque yard has crowned its latest design the WHY200 and claims it’s a cool new “space” ship in more ways than one. The compact vessel spans 88 feet 9 inches and weighs just 200 gross tons yet the shipyard claims it will offer all the comfort of a superyacht, along with the speed of a semi-displacement yacht.

WHY200 was designed by Wally’s founder Luca Bassani in partnership with the Ferretti Group’s in-house engineering department. It features naval architecture by Laurent Giles NA and interior design by A. Vallicelli & C Studio. Together, this team has created a multipurpose vessel with an innovative full-wide-body design.

“Through the WHY200, we are challenging preconceived notions of what a yacht should be and how it can be used,” Wally’s managing director Stefano de Vivo said in a press release. “It is a platform that can be enjoyed by the whole family or groups of friends, without compromise.”

Indeed, the WHY200 features more than 2,153 square feet of indoor living space. At its heart is an expansive full-beam main salon, which Wally claims is 50 percent larger than those found in comparable vessels. To achieve this feat, the team took the areas typically reserved for exterior walkways and incorporated them into the sizable 656-square-foot salon.

From here, a central carbon-fiber staircase links to the upper deck’s striking glass-encased sky lounge and the lower deck’s luxe accommodation. The vessel can fit three or four double guest cabins depending on the layout selected. Of course, it’s the owner’s suite at the bow which brings the wow factor with 398 square feet of space and vast wraparound glass windows that offer uninterrupted views.

Elsewhere, there’s a galley and crew area that comprises more than 344 square feet. An informal show kitchen can also be fitted as an optional extra if you’re a cooking enthusiast.

For those who enjoy outdoor living, the WHY200 offers another 1,550 square feet of exterior deck space designed for al fresco dining and open-air lounging. The main deck aft is flanked by glass panels to provide shelter while affording views of the water. The upper deck aft, meanwhile, offers ample space to recline on sun loungers.

The expandable beach club is another standout feature with fold-out wings that offer 344 square feet of space and direct access to the sea on three sides. Thanks to two concealed garages, seafarers will also have access to a 13-foot tender and several water toys.

The WHY200 is Wally’s first hybrid yacht and features an adaptive Volvo multi-propulsion system that can hit an impressive 20 knots in hyper displacement mode or tackle greater distances more economically in long-range displacement mode. It is also fitted with both fin and gyroscopic stabilizers to keep it steady at sea.

The WHY200 will debut at the Ferretti Group Private Preview in Monaco this September. Stay tuned.

Check out more images below: