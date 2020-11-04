Wally’s Latest Tender Has a Sun Deck That Expands Like Wings

Some boats are just meant for fun in the sun. Wally Yachts knows that, which is why one of the boat maker’s latest offerings is basically one long, beautifully designed sun deck.

The just-unveiled 43wallytender is a watercraft that wants to bring your day-boating to the next SPF level. The 43-footer features an angular, athletic profile, with a cockpit defined by a hardtop and large open deck. That teak-covered deck–the star of the show–offers space for sunning, along with four benches and a table for socializing. Even better, bulwark wings in the aft quarters fold out to super-size deck space.

For privacy, the mini-deck in the bow seats two or three. All together, the yacht will seat twelve.

Of course, this new Wally is more than just a sunbathing platform. The 43wallytender is also loaded with yacht-like features and comforts. Chief among these are the cabin, with a plush bed for naps, and large head, with a separate shower compartment; the carbon composite hull, and LED deck lighting. The yacht maker will also customize features for each client.

The 43wallytender also packs a decent punch. The vessel is powered by twin 380-hp Volvo Penta sterndrives, which can be upgraded to twin 440-hp Volvos. Those can push the boat to speeds in excess of 40 knots.

Other technical features include user-friendly joystick controls and a concealed push-button anchor system.

Wally has yet to reveal pricing for its latest tender, but you can register through its website now. If you’re intrigued by the 43wallytender but prefer a little more punch, there’s also the brand’s 48 Tender X. Introduced at last year’s Miami International Boat Show, the Tender X isn’t as well-appointed as this latest offering, but it’s faster, thanks to four 450-hp Mercury Racing outboards.