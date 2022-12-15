This New Crossover Blends the Elegance of a Coupe With the Volume of a Superyacht

Wally Yachts has deemed its newest fleet member “a jack of all trades,” and for good reason.

The crossover, which has been christened the wallywhy100, pairs the elegance of a coupe with the space of a superyacht. The Italian yard, which is now helmed by the Ferretti Group, says the vessel was designed to meet the growing demand for a voluminous cruiser below 70 feet with a sporty edge.

“Whilst beautiful and sleek, traditional coupes do not offer the comfort and livability that today’s owners expect from their boats,” Wally’s managing director Stefano de Vivo said in a statement. “In the same way, larger and more voluminous boats generally don’t offer speed or usage flexibility.”

The lounge. Wally Yachts

The wallywhy100 is hoping to fill the gap in the market by offering comfort and performance in one decidedly stylish package. Wally says the vessel will make a spectacular day boat or support vessel. At the same time, it has the capacity to function as a full floating home on longer voyages.

The exterior. Wally Yachts

Featuring exterior design and naval architecture by Wally’s in-house engineering team, the yacht is characterized by sleek lines and a slightly reversed bow that guarantees a dry, safe ride in all conditions. The closed cockpit has been pushed forward to create more room for outdoor living. Wally also opted for a one-level, stern-to-bow layout to create the illusion of more space.

The beach area. Wally Yachts

The vessel offers a large “hybrid area” on the main deck that can either fully open or closed depending on the weather. It also sports an enormous beach area of 150 square feet that comes with folding wings for 50 percent more space and a hydraulic platform for launching tenders and toys measuring up to 12 feet.

The owner’s cabin. Wally Yachts

The luxe interiors, meanwhile, were brought to life by A. Vallicelli & C. The full-beam owner’s cabin aft sports expansive side windows, a generous closet and an en suite with glass walls that turn from transparent to opaque when in use. There is also a VIP stateroom port side and a twin starboard that both come with en suites. All up, the yacht can sleep six guests plus crew.

The lounge. Wally Yachts

In terms of propulsion, twin D13 Volvo IPS engines give the wallywhy100 a cruising speed of 24 knots and a top speed of more than 27 knots. Wally says she offers “an easy and smooth navigating experience,” too.

Jack of all trades, indeed.