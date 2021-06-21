Watch: Lürssen’s Epic New 377-Foot Superyacht ‘Enzo’ Hits the Water

They say if you really love something, set it free. Lürssen has done exactly that with its newest superyacht Enzo. The shipyard recently launched the custom 377-footer off the coast of Northern Germany for new adventures on the high seas.

The bespoke vessel, which can be seen hitting the water in a minute-long YouTube clip, was commissioned by a repeat client who tasked the yard with “creating a healthy and family-focused life on board.” As such, the sizable six-decker is loaded with luxury amenities to get seafarers to far-flung destinations in the utmost comfort.

Lürssen said the exacting client was “extremely impressed” with the construction of his first 282-footer and thus requested the same build and design team for his second vessel. Nuvolari Lenard once again spearheaded the exterior and interior design while Moran Yacht & Ship managed the project.

“Enzo’s design language is all about connecting her six decks—both the naval and tech elements with the living space—into one whole,” designer Dan Lenard said in a statement.

Enzo sports sleek lines and a high bow that promises to deliver performance and sea-keeping abilities in tough conditions. Elsewhere, the spacious 5,000 GT vessel features a full-beam owner suite duplex, a gym on the sky lounge, and a wellness area on the lower deck to ensure those on board stay healthy and happy.

As to be expected, Lürssen has outfitted Enzo with the latest engineering systems and marine technology. The vessel features Dynamic Positioning for electronic anchoring and mooring in shallow waters, as well as a heat recovery system in the generators to help heat the pool in a more efficient manner.

This isn’t the only Lürssen vessel that’s departed from Deutschland this year, either. Back in February, the yard launched the epic 456-footer, Opus, which now ranks as one of the world’s largest superyachts.