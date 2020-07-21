Watch: Take a Tour of Rafael Nadal’s New 80-Foot Catamaran, ‘Great White’

Last month, Rafael Nadal received his fully custom Sunreef 80 Power and things appear to be going swimmingly. The Polish shipyard has released pictures of the 34-year-old tennis pro aboard the luxury catamaran and he’s smiling like he just won a grand slam. That’s because, in the marine world, he did. Great White represents an ace in high-end multihulls.

Nadal first commissioned the 80-footer back in July 2019. The ultra-modern cruiser was specially designed for the current World No. 2 and his wife Maria by the Sunreef team. The all-rounder combines five-star comfort with exceptional seaworthiness and has an epic interior fit for a tennis king.

The yacht’s sizeable living space spans just shy of 4,000 square feet and is one of the largest in class. It has been fully decked out with no expense spared to the exacting standards of keen yachting enthusiast Rafa. The centerpiece is a stunning master stateroom, which features a flip-down ceiling TV above the bed, a walk-in wardrobe, a plush sofa and a private fold-out balcony where the Spaniard can catch some rays. The craft can sleep up to eight guests in total across three roomy cabins and a starboard owner’s suite. Of course, there’s also room for crew.

Elsewhere, there’s a generous light-filled saloon complete with luxe contemporary furnishings, a dining space that seats eight people, and a lounge area with two 77-inch televisions installed back-to-back for obligatory tennis watching.

Outside, meanwhile, Great White has a full-beam alfresco dining space at the stern with its own weatherproof TV and a luxurious flybridge where guests can lounge about on big sun pads and enjoy a bar and yet another pop-up TV. She also sports a wide hydraulic swim platform that offers an extra sunbathing spot by the water, plus an aft garage that holds jet-skis, water toys and a requisite tender.

As to be expected, the cat’s exteriors are as equally impressive. Built in composite, Great White sports a sleek silhouette and clean lines for which Sunreef is renowned. She’s fitted with two 1,200 hp engines that help her run like a star athlete and give a top speed of 24 knots or cruise speed of 14 knots.

Check out more photos of Great White below: