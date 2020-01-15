First Look at the Sleek, 117-Foot Superyacht Westport Will Launch Next Year

It might’ve just ticked over to 2020, but we’re already wishing away the year just so we can see Westport’s sporty new superyacht in the flesh. The Washington State shipyard just released a bunch of new renders of the 117-foot vessel, which is currently under construction and due to be delivered in 2021.

Bringing the shipyard’s lineup of semi-custom yachts to six, the new motor yacht will feature a raised pilothouse with a GRP hull and superstructure. Developed using cutting-edge 3-D modeling and structural software, the Westport 117 promises to balance contemporary styling with high performance.

Sporting twin diesel-fueled Caterpillar C32 Acert engines that deliver 1900 hp each, the sporty vessel will be able to cut through the seas at a top speed of 24 knots or travel leisurely at a cruising speed 20 knots. To ensure the onboard comfort of its guests, the superyacht will be fitted with two 35 Seakeeper gyro stabilizers designed to keep things nice and still during anchor.

The Westport 117 features a two-level flybridge that’s decked out with steering controls, a wet bar with BBQ and bar stool. She will be capable of accommodating 10 guests across five generous staterooms, as well as five crew members. Given the 25-foot beam, the spacious vessel will feature an expansive main saloon, and Westport is continuing its longstanding tradition of allowing seafarers to customize the interior layout however they please.

As you might expect, the superyacht will be replete with five-star amenities, including a hot tub, al fresco dining areas and a beach club equipped with state-of-the-art entertainment systems. And to top it off, the Westport 117 yacht will be able to house an AB Nautilus 15DLX tender with a 70hp Yamaha outboard motor.

Westport expects hull number one to be ready in 2021. Hey, at least we’ll have something to look forward to.

Check out more images of the Westport 117 below: