This Speedy New Aluminum Chase Boat Can Dart Through the High Seas at 40 Knots

Wider’s latest yacht is wild by name and wild by nature.

Christened the WiLder 60, the “daring, all-aluminum thrill machine” cleverly straddles the line between chase boat and performance cruiser. It also channels a much larger superyacht with a stylish interior that showcases the finest Italian craftsmanship, according to Wider.

The 61-footer is the first model by the Italian yard’s new WiLder brand that is aiming to appeal to the “wilder side” of seafarers. The newcomer also marks quite a departure from the bigger boats and catamarans Wider has historically delivered. That’s no coincidence, of course. The Italian yard, which was founded in Castelvecchio di Monteporzio in 2010, was recently acquired by marine heavyweight Marcello Maggi and is in the midst of a rebrand.

The yacht spans 61 feet from tip to tail. Wider Yachts

Wider’s DNA still runs strong, though. Designed in-house by Centro Stile Wider, the WiLder 60 has the yard’s signature angular styling and generous layout. The light yet sturdy hull ensures seaworthiness in all conditions, while the shallow draft of three and a bit feet enables cruising in shallow waters. In fact, you can beeline it right to the beach.

The thrill machine can really run, too, with a top speed of 40 knots. We wouldn’t be surprised if WiLder embraced green propulsion later down the track, either, since Wider was an early champion of sustainability and has delivered both hybrid superyachts and solar-powered cats in the past. The team also plans to build a yacht with a hydrogen fuel cell.

The aft is equipped with a sun pad. Wider Yachts

“The WiLder 60 is more than just a boat—it is a bespoke statement of intent for secret escapes or wild weekends, a celebration of life and a conduit for fun,” Maggi said in a statement. “It represents another ground-breaking step forward by Wider, which from its foundation has always sought to challenge the status quo with sometimes radical but always forward-thinking designs and solutions.”

The best part? Each WiLder 60 delivered will be a one-off. The design can be fully customized to each client’s tastes, meaning that no two yachts will be the same. The first hull is currently in build and is scheduled for launch this summer.