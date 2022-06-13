This New 367-Foot Explorer Superyacht Has a Giant Dive Club and Floating Marina

You don’t have to be a genius to work out what Winch Design’s latest superyacht concept is all about.

Christened simply the Beach Explorer, the sizable vessel spans 367 feet from tip to tail and has been outfitted for far-flung ocean adventures. The London-based studio, known for creating lavish interiors for both yachts and private jets, says the explorer was inspired by the commissioning client’s penchant for diving and water sports.

As a result, Beach Explorer is full to the brim with toys, gear and amenities to keep guests entertained at sea. For starters, the giant dive club comes complete with its own dedicated compression chamber and garage for a 59-foot dive boat, as reported by SuperYacht Times. It also sports an entertaining space for up to 30 guests, so your whole crew can learn the ins and outs of diving while aboard.

Elsewhere across the six spacious decks, you’ll find a 33-foot swimming pool, a gym, spa and hammam, along with games tables, an outdoor cinema and a sunken bar. To the aft, there is also an impressive float-in dock that can house additional toys and tenders.

Inside, the light and airy living quarters pair a neutral palette with blue accents to create a nautical feel. As with all Winch’s projects, you can expect high-end furnishings and luxurious materials throughout. As for the layout, the vessel centers around a main saloon and a dining room that can each seat 25 and 22 guests, respectively. She’s also fitted with convertible staterooms that can sleep between 14 and 22. The owner’s suite, meanwhile, lies forward of the private owner’s deck and offers a walk-in wardrobe, ensuite and access to the adjacent helipad.

As for grunt, the studio says Beach Explorer will be powered by a diesel-electric propulsion system, which is both quieter and more energy-efficient than pure diesel.

The best part is that Winch is also offering a 279-foot model in case you prefer a smaller Beach Explorer.

Check out more photos below: