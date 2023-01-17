This New ’60s-Inspired Limousine Tender Wants You to Live Out ‘La Dolce Vita’ on the High Seas

Tenders have become almost as sophisticated as the superyachts on the high seas. Case in point: this incredibly stylish limousine by Wooden Boats.

Christened Limo Blue, the new 27-footer evokes the classic wooden dayboats of the 1950s and ’60s, with sleek lines that flow from the bow to the stern. According to the Italian yard, the vessel was inspired by Federico Fellini’s La Dolce Vita. With a title that translates to “The Good Life,” the 1960 film was a celebration of Italian style, elegance and beauty. So, too, is the limo.

“With the 8.3 meter Limo Blue, I thought of introducing a stylistic connotation in the deck and the topsides inspired by Fellini’s La Dolce Vita and by the timeless design of the runabouts of the time,” the yard’s designer and founder, Marco Arnaboldi, said in a statement.

The limo can hit 35 knots at full tilt. Wooden Boats

Forged from carbon composite, the vessel features a deep-V hull to ensure impressive speed and good seakeeping. Equipped with a 270 hp inboard diesel motor, she promises a top speed of 35 knots and a cruising speed of 30 knots. She also has an estimated range of 100 nautical miles to facilitate all manner of joyrides.

The deckhouse lowers to the height of the gunwale for easy storage.

On top of that, Limo Blue has a displacement of just under three tons and a draught just shy of two feet. This means the lightweight runabout will be able to easily navigate the shallow waters that are off-limits to larger superyachts. Her deckhouse also conveniently lowers to the height of the gunwale when it has to be stored in the garage.

The lounges can seat up to 10 guests. Wooden Boats

Onboard, the layout can be customized to a client’s tastes. The first example, which is currently under construction at the Viareggio yard, will have an open helm station in the bow with seats for two crew, along with long sofas that can accommodate up to 10 guests and another two seats in the stern. Alternatively, it is possible to have the bridge at the stern and the sofa at the bow.

The yacht has a nook for your bubbly. Wooden Boats

Other creature comforts include a high-tech sound system with six speakers, a nook for your bubbly, elegant LED lighting, air-conditioning, a freshwater tank and USB outlets for charging your devices.

Wooden Boats says the first hull is expected to hit the water in June 2023; it will be then loaded onto a 197-foot megayacht.