This Epic 728-Foot Superyacht Will Soon Be the World’s Largest and House 39 Luxury Condos

Why choose a residential yacht when you live on a gigantic floating condo complex?

That seems to be the question posed by the designers of Somnio, the world’s first “yacht liner.” The epic vessel not only spans a staggering 728 feet, it offers 39 luxury apartments ready for well-heeled seafarers to live out their own lavish life aquatic.

The gigayacht was penned by Winch Design in partnership with Tillberg Design and aims to pair the best parts of superyacht living with the services and amenities of the finest five-star hotels.

Spread across six decks, the 33,500 GT vessel will become the largest superyacht in the world by both length and volume when she hits the seas in mid-2024, according to a statement released on Monday.

The build, which is expected to cost in the ballpark of $600 million, will be carried out by Norwegian yard Vard under the watchful eye of Somnio co-founder Captain Erik Bredhe. Bredhe previously helmed The World, another epic residential vessel, though says Somnio will better mirror the intimacy of a private yacht.

“The World has been a phenomenal success, though it is time for true superyacht co-ownership,” Bredhe said in a statement.

The exclusive condos, which start from $11.2 million, will be available by invitation or referral only, and the identity of each new owner will remain a “tightly guarded secret.” In addition to that privacy, those on board will live in the lap of luxury.

Each apartment is fully customizable and can be outfitted with multiple cabins, plus a well-appointed kitchen, gym, library and walk-in wardrobe. They will also offer indoor/outdoor dining spaces for entertaining.

On top of that, Somnio comes with pinch-yourself shared amenities. Owners will have access to a spectacular 10,000-bottle wine cellar and tasting room, along with a spate of restaurants and bars. A highlight is the lounge in the ship’s bow, which will reportedly offer “spectacular views” while under sail. Elsewhere, there’s a sprawling beach club complete with water-sports facilities as well as myriad pools on the main deck.

Naturally, there is a full concierge service to cater to your needs on land and at sea. There is also world-class medical care available onboard to keep the crew and residents safe and healthy.

As for exploration, Somnio is equipped to travel to all four corners of the globe, from short stints in the Mediterranean to expeditions in Antarctica.

“Somnio will be the only residential superyacht in the world and has been designed to exacting standards that are commensurate with a life of opportunity,” Bredhe adds. “Owners will share a truly unique lifestyle at sea, with a hand-picked crew and a never-ending global itinerary of carefully selected destinations and experiences befitting a yacht of this nature.”

Somnio will be equipped with advanced research equipment that scientists and marine experts will use to explore the various ocean environments. The scientists will also regularly update owners on pressing environmental and philanthropic issues.

Check out more photos of the epic vessel below: