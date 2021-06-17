This Sleek New 144-Foot Superyacht Has an Interior Made Almost Entirely of Glass

A name can tell you a lot about a superyacht. That’s certainly true of Sanlorenzo’s latest luxury vessel. The new 144-footer has been christened the X-Space and offers an inordinate amount of, well, space.

Spread over five decks, the superyacht sports a sleek exterior by Zuccon International Project that centers around the theme of “transparency” and is replete with glass. The 495 GT interior was penned by Piero Lissoni and carries on this theme with yet even more glass. As a result, there is a natural flow between indoors and out.

“The X-Space has been forced to become a boat almost entirely made of glass: There are large panes of glass, large windows and some of the cabins no longer even have portholes but glass wall,” Lissoni said in a statement.

Despite the vessel’s transparency, the interior is geared toward creating the most amount of privacy for those onboard. The innovative layout sees the wheelhouse and captain’s cabin moved to the bridge deck so that the upper deck can be dedicated exclusively to the owner.

This secluded paradise comprises a luxe “apartment” with a study, living room and large master cabin framed by glass walls, plus a private terrace at the bow with a 323-square-foot sunbed area and the pièce de résistance: a swimming pool.

Since the master suite is not taking up space on the main deck, there’s room for other amenities. At the center is a generous living room that connects to another open-air lounge primed for alfresco chilling. This space can be extended by a further 194 feet thanks to folding balconies.

To the aft of the main deck, there’s a spacious “multi-tasking” terrace that’s crowned by a 194-foot pool with a glass edge that helps it blend into the sea as if it were “infinite water.”

The sizable superyacht was designed for seafarers who want to travel to faraway destinations without sacrificing luxury. According to the Italian yard, it pairs “the fascinating world of the explorer and the romantic imagery of the classic navette.” Propulsion details are still to come but the vessel can reportedly cover 4,000 nautical miles at a speed of 10 knots.

As for when we’ll see the X-Space hit the seas, the first unit is under construction and due for delivery in 2023.