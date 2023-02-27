This Sporty 78-Footer Delivers Superyacht-Level Luxury in a Compact Design

Holterman’s X-Treme fleet just got a little bigger.

The Dutch yard recently delivered the first 78-foot model of the acclaimed series. The X-treme line, which was announced back in 2021, includes five fast and flashy yachts that sharply contrast the cruising crafts Holterman has delivered since 1964. The newcomer follows in the footsteps of the award-winning 107-foot Lady Fleur but is smaller and more refined.

Christened Miramar, the X-treme 78 Sport delivers in terms of speed, style and space. She has a sleeker, more streamlined profile than her predecessor but clearly shares the same X-treme DNA. The entire range was penned by Bernd Weel and is characterized by a “smooth look” that is “out of the ordinary yet classy,” according to Holterman’s general director Herman Timmerman. KB Alubouw and Sea Level also helped with the exterior design of the 78 Sport.

The salon. Holterman Shipyard/X-treme Yachts

Forged from lightweight aluminum, Miramar features a deep-V, double-chine planing hull and twin Volvo-Penta IPS engines that together allow her to reach more than 30 knots at full tilt. For comparison’s sake, Lady Fleur’s top speed is 15 knots. Miramar is also highly maneuverable and exceptionally quiet in operation, according to the yard.

The yacht’s wide, 20-foot beam gave Kitty van der Kamp Design plenty of interior space to play with. The decor combines rich wood elements handcrafted by Holterman carpenters with modern furnishings, elegant light fixtures and expansive windows. The living quarters feel dark and moody yet still light and airy.

The owner’s suite. Holterman Shipyard/X-treme Yachts

The open-plan layout centers around the main deck as it’s home to a giant salon, a dining room and a galley. A staircase will lead you down to the owner’s suite, three guest doubles and a separate day head, while sliding doors will take you to the aft deck seating area. Elsewhere outdoors, the foredeck is fitted with a comfy U-shaped sofa and a large sunbed, the bow sports another alfresco lounging spot and the hydraulic swim platform is equipped with a tender.

The best part? There are more X-treme yachts on the horizon. Holterman only recently delivered the first X-treme 54 (Ferox) but has already started construction on a second hull. The inagural X-treme 60 is also under development.

The owner’s en suite. Holterman Shipyard/X-treme Yachts

“Based on a proven platform, all kinds of wishes are up for discussion, from the exterior design to the interior and the choice of engines,” Timmerman said in a statement. “A hybrid option is on the table too, and we love to innovate with clients by involving them in every step of the process.”

Sounds like clients can push X-treme yachts to, well, the extreme.