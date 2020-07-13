Quantcast
This Bullet-Shaped Hyperyacht Concept Is Lightning Fast and Comes With Its Own Bugatti

If you have a spare $32.8 million.

Xenos Hyperyacht Concept Lazzarini Design Studio

First the bullet train. Now the bullet boat?

A radical new hyperyacht concept not only takes its design cues from the aerodynamic ammo; it soars like one, too. The Xenos is an ambitious new boat design that would, according to its creator, reach speeds of up to 90 knots, making her the fastest 130-footer in the world.

Xenos was penned by Italian designer Pierpaolo Lazzarini of Lazzarini Design Studio, and speed is just one of her knockout features. The hyperyacht also happens to come with a matching Bugatti supercar thrown in for the eye-popping sum of $32.8 million.

Crafted from carbon and aluminum, the sleek hyperyacht has been designed for people might rather be in a speedboat in mind. And she can be tailored to suit her owner’s needs. The yacht is available with either a conventional hull or foil set up and can be equipped with a twin, triple or quadruple engine setup. This gives her a gutsy horsepower range of between 7,300 bhp and 15,000 bhp.

Xenos Hyperyacht Concept

The Xenos’s adjustable bridge allows you to drive your Bugatti directly onto the dock.  Lazzarini Design Studio

Thanks to an integrated solar panel system designed by the renewable energy experts at Architaly, the hybrid speedster will be capable of cruising autonomously for up to eight hours sans noise, emissions or fumes. It will also be fitted with a spate of Covid-19 safety features, including an air sanitation recycling system, thermal scanners to monitor temperatures from a safe distance and UV-C/UV-V germicidal lamps.

Beyond the solar panels, Xenos sports large photochromic windows that change transparency depending on the intensity of light. Think of them as light-adjusting sunglasses, but for the whole boat.

Xenos Hyperyacht Concept

Xenos’s glass exterior automatically adjusts to the light.  Lazzarini Design Studio

She spans 26 feet across and her the layout can be fully customized, of course. This particular example has a special adjustable bridge aft that allows you to drive your matching Bugatti directly onto the dock. There’s also an expansive lounge on the upper deck, plus three spacious suites, a galley and a living room on the lower floor. Watertoys and tenders, meanwhile, can be stored in an enclosed trunk on the stern.

Speed, style and a Bugatti, what more do you need?

Check out more renders of Xenos below:

Xenos Hyperyacht Concept

Lazzarini Design Studio

 

Xenos Hyperyacht Concept

Lazzarini Design Studio

Xenos Hyperyacht Concept

Lazzarini Design Studio

Xenos Hyperyacht Concept

Lazzarini Design Studio

Xenos Hyperyacht Concept

Lazzarini Design Studio

Xenos Hyperyacht Concept

Lazzarini Design Studio

