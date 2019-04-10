Quantcast
Four Yachts to Charter in Southeast Asia Right Now

See why some yacht owners and superyacht charter guests are swapping winter Caribbean waters for the warm currents of Southeast Asia.

Rear view of a young woman with straw hat looking at an idyllic view while sitting on the sand at Pink Beach in Komodo Island, Indonesia; Shutterstock ID 1029940927; Notes: SE Asia slideshow--Komodo National Park Photo: Shutterstock / Kzenon

Something is afoot in Southeast Asia. Or rather, something is afloat.

Southeast Asia as a yachting destination has been circling the cusp of the superyacht market for more than a decade, tentatively dipping its toe into the water. But in September 2015, an update to the charter license in Thailand allowed foreign-flagged yachts to legally enter Thai waters.

In the last year alone, many of the superyacht industry’s leading full-service brokerage companies have opened offices in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. And with Southeast Asia being a prominent gateway to Australia, it’s easy to see why many owners and guests are swapping choppy winter Caribbean waters for the warm currents of Asia’s best charter destinations.

Komodo National Park, Indonesia

Komodo National Park (shown at top) in the Indonesian archipelago is fast becoming one of the most popular yacht-charter destinations thanks to its remarkable island landscapes.

Home to world-class dive spots—and the famed Komodo dragon—Komodo National Park also boasts stunning beaches and pristine coral reefs, and the likes of Moyo Island, Rinca Island and Labuan Bajo offer visitors a range of experiences to enjoy out on the water.

Samata in Komodo National Park

Charter yacht Samata in Komodo National Park.  Photo: Courtesy of Fraser

Brand new to the Fraser charter fleet, Samata is a 138-foot traditionally designed Phinisi yacht that offers guests the ultimate privacy and luxurious sailing experience.

SAMATA in Komodo National Park

A guest suite aboard Samata.  Photo: Courtesy of Fraser

Available around Komodo Island, the yacht’s crew includes a massage therapist and two diving instructors for an unforgettable charter.

Southeast Asia yacht charter Samata Upper Deck

Samata’s upper deck.  Photo: Courtesy of Fraser

Samata is available to charter through Fraser, from $44,590 per week. 

Phuket, Thailand

Just a short flight by private jet from Bangkok, Phuket is now recognized as the darling of Thailand.Providing end-to-end luxury, it is a yachting hub waiting to be discovered. North of Phuket are the Surin Islands, home to the indigenous Moken people, a community famed for its free-diving abilities.

Forming part of a large national park, the dense jungle-covered Surin Islands and neighboring Similan Islands (just 86 nautical miles from Phuket) are stunning cruising grounds, with little traffic, hundreds of hidden bays and pristine warm waters.

Tropical white sand beach arainst blue sky. Similan islands, Thailand, Phuket.; Shutterstock ID 175944059; Notes: SE Asia slideshow--Phuket

Similan Islands, Thailand, Phuket.  Photo: Shutterstock / Preto Perola

Talisman Maiton in Phuket

Named after Koh Mai Thon, a 5.6-mile private island 20 minutes by speedboat from Phuket and known as Thailand’s “little Maldives” (it even sports a mirrored silhouette of the island on the yacht name), the Proteksan Turquoise–built Talisman Maiton superyacht feels at home in Phuket’s warm, peaceful waters.

Talisman Maiton Southeast Asia Charter yacht Burgess

Talisman Maiton at anchor.  Photo: Bugsy Gedlek

Talisman Maiton’s eye-catching interior designed by H2 Yachts blends Asian influences with Art Deco touches to create lavish entertaining spaces, while its dedicated crew of 13 ensure an unsurpassable guest experience from beginning to end.

Talisman Maiton Southeast Asia yacht charter Burgess

Talisman Maiton’s main-deck saloon and dining.  Photo: Bugsy Gedlek

 

Talisman Maiton Southeast Asia yacht charter burgess

Talisman Maiton’s master suite.  Photo: Bugsy Gedlek

 

Talisman Maiton southeast asia yacht charter asia burgess

Talisman Maiton’s upper deck.  Photo: Mark Simms

 

Talisman Maiton southeast asia yacht charter burgess

Talisman Maiton’s sundeck.  Photo: Mark Simms

Talisman Maiton is available to charter through Burgess, from $273,000 per week.

Raja Ampat Islands, West Papua, Indonesia

Located near Papua Island, the waters around Raja Ampat’s 1,500 islands play host to the world’s greatest diversity of marine life. From manta rays to epaulette sharks, tropical wildlife abounds. Hidden lagoons, private islets and jungle-covered lands provide the ultimate adventure playground for yacht charters.

Dunia Baru

Dunia Baru sailing among the Raja Ampat Islands.  Photo: Christopher Hamilton/Dunia Baru Adventures

Dunia Baru in Raja Ampat Islands

Winner of Best Asia Based Charter yacht award two years’ running, Dunia Baru helps guests to explore some of Asia’s most fascinating cultures and spaces as soon as they step aboard. Completed in 2014 in the traditional Indonesian Phinisi design, the yacht offers stable and comfortable cruising on the level of luxury expected of a superyacht. Sleeping up to 14 guests in seven spacious cabins, it provides the perfect charter for large groups of friends and families to enjoy, complete with a full dive shop and a fully qualified dive guide.

CREDIT: Tom van OossanenImages of Dunia Baru around Komodo Archipelago.

Dunia Baru.  Photo: Tom van Oossanen/Dunia Baru Adventures

 

Dunia Baru Main saloon Dennis AndersonSaloon. Interior shot of superyacht Dunia Baru.

Main saloon aboard Dunia Baru.  Photo: Dennis Anderson/Dunia Baru Adventures

 

Dunia Baru CREDIT: Dennis AndersonInterior of Dunia Baru – master suite.

Dunia Baru’s master suite.  Photo: Dennis Anderson/Dunia Baru Adventures

Dunia Baru is available to charter through 37 South, from $94,500 per week.

Myanmar (formerly Burma)

The southern islands of Myanmar’s Myeik Archipelago lie only 120 nautical miles to the north of Phuket and directly west of the Thai border town of Ranong. With approximately 800 pristine and untouched islands opposite Myanmar’s Tennasserim coast, it forms one of the last remaining undiscovered paradises on the planet.

In December 1996, the Myanmar government opened the Myeik Archipelago to eco-tourism and yachting and allowed the first foreign-based company to operate marine-based tourism in Myanmar—Seal Superyachts. Today Seal Superyachts handles arrangements for virtually all privately owned yachts that wish to cruise in the Myeik Archipelago.

Panoramic view of islands and boats in the Myeik Archipelago, Myanmar

Myeik Archipelago, Myanmar.

Titania in Myanmar

The 240-foot Titania is one such yacht, undoubtedly one of the most impressive charter yachts available in these waters. Having spent numerous seasons in the area, Titania and its experienced crew are highly knowledgeable and able to create the perfect itinerary for every type of charter.

An RYA-accredited training center with two qualified Jet-Ski instructors on board, its extensive water sports offering includes sailing dinghies, Sea-Doos, SeaBobs, scuba-diving equipment, the world’s largest superyacht slides and a full inflatable water park including a trampoline and a climbing frame.

Titania Southeast Asia yacht charter

Titania with its slide.  Photo: Bluei Prod

 

Titania Southeast Asia yacht charter

Titania’s pool.  Photo: Bluei Prod

 

Titania Southeast Asia yacht charter

Master suite aboard Titania.  Photo: Bluei Prod

 

Titania southeast asia superyacht charter burgess

Titania sports tons of toys.  Photo: Courtesy of Burgess

Titania is available to charter through Burgess, from $592,000 per week.

