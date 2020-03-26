Quantcast
Hurricane Beater: Strand Craft’s Menacing New 436-Foot Superyacht Is Designed to Shrug Off Big Storms

The 436-ft.-long concept was created as an eco-friendly, luxury fun-ship that converts to a rescue vessel.

Explorer Yacht Concept Doubles as Rescue Vessel Photo: Courtesy of Kurt Strand Design

Yacht designers get their ideas from myriad places, and California-based Kurt Strand is no exception. He drew inspiration for his latest and previously unpublished design, the Strand Craft Miami 133 Meter, from Hurricane Dorian’s devastation of the Bahamas.

While Miami is “the ultimate explorer yacht for an active lifestyle and adventure seeking,” it is also “designed to handle the most extreme weather conditions and can be transformed into a rescue vessel for emergency operations in disaster areas,” Strand told Robb Report.

Besides two onboard helicopters (with below-deck hangars), two 58-foot tenders and two Mercedes G63 AMG off-road trucks, the 436-foot long, 65-foot wide steel-aluminum vessel can house several dozen people (crew quarters for 44; guest quarters for 20) and untold supplies. A helm that rises 66 feet above the waterline offers a “sky bar” and stunning views during good times, while serving as a command station during an emergency.

Strand Craft reveals huge 133 meter explorer yacht concept Miami

Strand Craft’s 436-ft. superyacht concept is designed to double as a rescue vessel during natural disasters.  Photo: Courtesy of Kurt Strand Design

The “do-good” ethos of the Miami is supported by features “designed to push the development of new, more environmentally friendly yacht or ship propulsion systems forward,” says Strand. The hybrid power system utilizes three electric azimuth pods driven by hydrogen-fuel-cell generators, producing a top speed of 20 knots. Diesel-powered backup gensets and salt-water batteries provide power storage and security.

Strand also envisions solar panels and low-energy LED lights. The materials for the interior would also include “vegan” leather, reclaimed wood and recycled steel, aluminum and plastics.

The Miami also has a 985-sq. ft. master suite with 180-degree view, gym, spa, office, library, wine cellar and bar, with a 20-foot widescreen television. A boat like this also has to have a three-story nightclub with glass floors.

Strand Craft reveals huge 133 meter explorer yacht concept Miami

Back in yacht mode, Miami’s stern provides excellent storage for all the toys, including the helicopters, airplane, SUVs and watercraft.  Photo: Courtesy of Kurt Strand Design

The exterior includes a full-beam “open experience” area with Jacuzzi, sun-lounge and array of toys and tenders. All of it comes wrapped in a striking design that brings to mind a racecar or giant jet-ski with military undertones, rather than a traditional yacht.  Strand estimates the price will be about $700 million.

