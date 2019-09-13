15 Standout Yachts That Will Debut at Cannes Yachting Festival This Weekend

Docks opened to the 51,000 visitors of the 42nd Cannes Yachting Festival on Tuesday, effectively kicking off the fall boat-show season. The seaside city of Cannes, set along the French Riviera, makes way each year for everything from go-fast speedboats to tenders, dayboats and superyachts, both motor and sailing. In total, this year’s show features 542 exhibitors and 640 boats in the water, from Astandoa to Wally—and beyond.

“This year the Yachting Festival is organized between the two ports,” says Sylvie Ernoult, director of the Cannes fest. “The Vieux Port hosts the ultimate in motor boats while Port Canto becomes the new showcase for the most beautiful sailing boats.” Ernoult points out that free sea and land shuttles are provided to help visitors get from one port to another easily. She recommends taking the day boat—which offer magnificent view of the Croisette and the bay of Cannes—to enjoy a fleeting moment on the water.

You also don’t want to miss the Concours d’Élégance, an in-water parade of vintage and modern day boats that pay tribute to the history of yachting on the French Riviera. Of course, no boat show would be complete without the proper yachting accoutrements. The event’s Luxury Gallery showcases watches, jewelry, artwork and other handcrafted items.

Here we highlight 15 of the yachts making their debut at this year’s Cannes Yachting Festival.

Invictus Yacht GT280S

“S” is for Sport, according to Italy-based Invictus Yacht. The company debuted its latest, the 29-foot GT280S, in Cannes this week. Designed by Christian Grande and built by Cantieri Aschenez in fiberglass, the GT280S expands on 2014’s release of the GT280. The GT280S’s new outboard configuration, propelled by up to 500 hp engines, provides stability while underway amid its comfortable interior. Invictus offers a large variety of color and tone options so owners can personalize their go-fast GT280S. Up top are sunpads galore and a dining area, plus a swim platform on either side of the engines. The boat sleeps eight and seats 10, thanks to its nine-foot beam and belowdecks sleeping area.

Onda Tenders 331GT Inboard

Just a few months after releasing its 331 Gran Turismo (331GT) in June, Greek shipyard Onda Tenders has announced a twin-inboard-engine version of the fully customizable 33-foot open tender. Moving the engines from outside the stern to under some aft sunpads provides more seating—by way of that large sunpad hiding the engines—as well as use of the swim platform. The inboard model seats 12.

The first inboard unit of the Onda 331GT features Yanmar engines and sports a top speed of 50 knots. It is available for sea trials to qualified buyers during the show. For those with a need for even greater speed, highly powerful twin 370 hp Mercury engines—which promise to hit more than 70 knots—are also available.

With a beam of nine feet and high gunwales, the fully customizable 331GT’s large internal volume offers up a convertible table that can transform the U-shaped seating for the dining area into a lounge with coffee table, or it can disappear entirely should more deck space be needed.

Sunseeker Hawk 38

UK-based Sunseeker launched its highly anticipated Hawk 38 earlier this summer. Pulling from its racing heritage and performance roots, the Hawk 38 is a high-performance day boat that sports a top speed of 70 mph (62 knots). The speedy Hawk 38 boasts not only an impressive maximum speed, but also a safe and comfortable ride with top-notch turn-in and grip, thanks to its inflatable Hypalon 866 STAB tubes and Mercury 400R engines. A centrally located helm station is shielded by a curved and ventilated glass windshield with carbon-fiber hard top. The console houses a Simrad nav system and Mercury Racing Digital Zero Effort throttles. The touchscreen provides access to the CZone DC switching system that controls all the essentials.

The Hawk 38’s almost-39-foot hull is fitted with four racing seats. An almost-10-foot beam makes way for 10 seats total, plus a large swim platform. A sunpad with headrests and optional sail canopy crown the foredeck, while U-shaped seating around a quick-release carbon table stows in seconds. A triple bench seat provides seating at the stern with optional drawer fridges underneath.

Built-in storage throughout stows all kinds of toys—think two Seabobs with charging units. The Hawk 38’s composite decking offers more storage with a central-deck locker that fits a life raft or inflatable paddleboard.

Riva Dolceriva

Hot on the heels of the largest Riva ever launched (the 50 Metri, Race), historic Italian shipyard Riva gives us another new model. Penned by Officina Italiana Design, the studio led by Mauro Micheli and Sergio Beretta (designers of the entire Riva fleet for the last 25 years), and Ferretti Group’s engineering team and strategic product committee, the new Dolceriva clocks in at 48 feet in length, with a 14-foot beam. This most recent Riva is an open yacht that ushers in a new style direction for Riva yachts, but without deviating from all the Riva details we love, like that beautiful, glossy mahogany and the telltale Riva-blue pinstripe just above waterline.

Ferretti Yachts 720

This new yacht from Italian shipyard Ferretti Yachts is the second model that the company has collaborated with architect Filippo Salvetti on for the exterior styling. The Ferretti Group’s team created the interior. The 73-foot yacht sports a 344-square-foot flybridge (built in composite and carbon fiber) and comes with a hardtop with three different options—fixed window, built-in bimini or adjustable louvres. You choose. At water level, the 720 offers up a swim platform large enough to enjoy the convertible chaise lounges for an afternoon by the water. The tender garage stores up to a 13-foot vessel. An open-plan main deck is home to the main saloon, dining area and the helm. Down below are four staterooms: a master suite, a VIP and two twins. The two twins share a bathroom.

The very first Ferretti Yachts 720 is powered by twin MAN V-12 engines capable of producing 1,380 hp and hits a top speed of 32 knots. It cruises at 28 knots.Twin MAN V-8 engines with an output of 1,184 hp come standard.

Arcadia Yachts Sherpa XL

Celebrating 10 years of solar-paneled yachts, Arcadia Yachts this year reveals its 78-foot Sherpa XL in Cannes. The Italian shipyard is offering the Sherpa XL in two different configurations: a three- and a four-cabin version. The four-cabin layout offers an enclosed galley in the skylounge, and the three-cabin version places it on the lower deck. In both varieties, there are special pathways reserved for the crew (up to three), to ensure guest privacy. Sherpa XL’s overall living area is roughly 2,370 square feet inside and outside, all designed by Milan-based Hot Lab design studio.

Openings in the topsides of the aft cockpit allow guests to soak in the view while lounging on the sofas or sitting at the table (for eight to 10 people in the optional version). Stairs connect the cockpit to the stern platform. These steps create an interlocking pattern between the narrow topside and the low volume that supports the sundeck. This large deck space, nearly 700 square feet, is wide open, thanks to a side garage large enough to house a 13-foot (or larger) tender that keeps the platform clear of toys.

The Sherpa XL is equipped with solar panels that ensure 3 kW of clean energy (enough to power the main hotellerie services on board), and uses low-consumption devices and LED lighting. During sea trials, the yacht hit a 23-knot top speed, burning approximately 1.7 gallons of fuel per nautical mile when cruising at 12 knots (using the IPS 1,350 propulsion system). This is almost 30 percent lower than other yachts in the 85- to 90-foot segment. At 10 knots, the Sherpa XL’s range goes up to more than 1,400 nautical miles.

Azimut 78

With exterior lines designed by Alberto Mancini and interiors by Achille Salvagni, Azimut 78, the largest yacht ever built at the Avigliana Shipyard, is the new flagship in the Flybridge Collection and a fully paid-up member of the Carbon-Tech generation (which can be thought of as an Azimut yachts trademark today). It is also the first yacht in the Flybridge collection to be fitted with three Volvo IPS propulsion units (resulting in unparalleled consumption efficiency, silent running and excellent manoeuvrability, as well as a layout that increases the available living space). The division of space is typical of much bigger boats, with guest privacy a primary concern.

Mancini’s exterior design creates a continuous line that runs from bow to stern, giving the impression of reaching skyward and playing on chiaroscuro contrasts, light and shadow, and concave and convex surfaces. This approach to design (the designer has coined the term “infinity line”) and the sense of upward movement are also clear on the flybridge, where the handrail and roll-bar are one and the same object and become an integral part of the design.

The interiors are bathed in the signature smooth atmosphere that is a feature of the work of Achille Salvagni, who prefers sleek, flowing lines to hard angularity. In the living area, the traditional distinction between sofa and dining areas is abandoned in favour of a single sophisticated space furnished with great care and personality. Salvagni’s signature style, which is often inspired by art, gives the settings an elegant and refined appeal, with furnishings that seem suspended in midair, full-height glazed surfaces and a clever combination of soft colours, ranging from purple to baby blue, in an approach to style that can never be taken for granted.

80 Sunreef Power

Unveiled in Cannes, the very first 80 Sunreef Power catamaran, named Aria, houses four staterooms (for a total of 12 guests) in its two hulls, a crew cabin (plus another optional one) and a large main-deck saloon and dining area with large windows and views.

Highlights include an inviting, megayacht-style flybridge that sports a hot tub, huge sunpads and the requisite bar, a forward seating area in front of the wheelhouse, as well as a main-deck aft seating area with TV and two stairways leading down to the water-level swim platforms.

The cat’s garage has space for a tender, personal watercraft and toys, and offers up a launching system to deliver them to the water. Two 1,200 hp engines propel the long-range cruiser.

Azimut Yachts S8

Entering the show at the very last second, Azimut Yachts‘ new almost-81-foot S8 yacht is the perfect example of designer Alberto Mancini’s modern, powerful, sporty and elegant style. Francesco Guida took care of the interior decor, which comes in two options: Platinum and Black Pearl. Whichever one you choose, they both are sophisticated and inviting. The yacht at Cannes has the Black Pearl interior. Four en-suite cabins accommodate eight guests. Two crew cabins are available as well.

On the lower deck is a tender garage with room for two water toys, and a closed galley sits on an intermediate deck between the main and lower decks. The swim platform at the stern uses a Pivoting Platform Expander system to extend the platform’s area.

The S8 benefits from high technology in the form of carbon fiber (used on the flybridge, deck and platform) and a triple Volva Penta IPS propulsion system, which gives the yacht a quiet-running top speed of 34 knots and a cruise speed of 27. The owner will appreciate the maneuverability, low consumption and high performance, and everyone will appreciate the comfortable ride.

Extra 86 Fast

Last year at the Cannes Yachting Festival, Palumbo Superyachts revealed the new Extra Yachts line of vessels by way of the entry-level Extra 76, a 78-foot yacht that aimed to develop a new concept of cruising. The Extra range has grown in the last 12 months and now includes the 76, 86, 86 Fast, 93, 120 Alloy and the 130 Alloy flagship.

The aim of the Extra line is to help those on its yachts connect with the water and surrounding natural environment and really enjoy that contact. Francesco Guida designed the whole Extra line with casual comfort in mind. The yacht’s layout situates the galley aft, allowing for whoever is in the galley to directly communicate to those dining outside via a large window with an automatic up/down system—kind of like drive-thru window. So if the owner (or chef) of this yacht is whipping up something fabulous in the kitchen, he or she can open up the window and chat with his or her guests and hand over the tasty dishes. This unique and inclusive setup means a full-beam, contemporary living room is forward, furnished with large sofas and an extendable table.

Accommodations for eight guests in four en-suite staterooms—including two with two single beds, a forward VIP and a full-beam midships master owner cabin—reside on the lower deck. Access to the crew area is forward at the bow and connects to two cabins (three beds total).

The powerful external profile highlights the yacht’s large, seamless windows, which make it feel like you’re inside a large dome when looking out. Needless to say, they also bring in lots of welcome natural light and provides all kinds of views. A large beach club at water level gives guests direct contact with the water, part of Extra’s concept of ensuring that the entire boat is totally livable and usable. No dead space. The aft cockpit spills over three levels toward the water and the beach club. A large sundeck and seating at the bow make for another inviting hangout space. And then there’s the flydeck with its second helm, a seating area and bar for yet another spot to relax.

True to its name, the Extra 86 “Fast” version can hit a top speed of more than 30 knots thanks to the simple and quiet IPS 1350 propulsion powered by three Volvo Penta 986 hp engines.

Sirena Yachts Sirena 88

Sirena Yachts debuted its new Sirena 88, the company’s largest to date, in Cannes this week. Featuring naval architecture and exterior styling by the noted Germán Frers and interior design by Cor D. Rover, the 90-foot yacht offers up a main-deck master suite and four staterooms down below to accommodate a total of 10 guests.

The yacht’s resin-infusion construction and generous use of carbon fiber for weight reduction optimize the vertical and longitudinal centers of gravity. The Sirena 88 performs at both planing and displacement speeds comfortably and economically. Following extensive sea trials, Sirena 88 has a range of 2,100 nm at 9 knots, and performs well at both planing and displacement speeds.

Azimut Grande S10

Adding to Italian-yard Azimut‘s successful Grande series is the Azimut Grande S10, designed by Alberto Mancini, who developed the overall concept as well as exteriors. Francesco Guida developed the interior design, skillfully maxing out the interior to create versatile space throughout. At 94 feet, this sporty and sophisticated yacht is the result of Mancini’s creative flair for blending his three style influences: megasailers, villas on the Riviera with views and terraces that descend toward the water and, finally, car design, which gives the model its brazen personality.

Inside, the dining area on the main deck is situated aft where the saloon traditionally sits. The saloon is forward near the helm station, which provides seats for two.

Down below is a midships full-beam master suite, a VIP at the bow with the berth positioned off-center, another double cabin and a twin, somehow accommodating a total of 12 guests. Two crew cabins (and an optional third) are aft, along with the galley. The garage, on this same level, houses a couple of tenders and other toys.

Built largely in carbon fiber, Azimut’s Grande S10, a planing yacht, is the new flagship of the S Collection. During sea trials, two MTU 2,560 hp engines powered the S10 to a top speed of 35 knots.

Sanlorenzo SD96

Italian shipyard Sanlorenzo debuted its elegant three-deck yacht—the new Sanlorenzo SD96—in Cannes. Spanish architect and designer Patricia Urquiola created the SD96’s warm-and-welcoming interior with a modern and elegant look.

“I chose Patricia because I wanted to add a more feminine touch to the interiors in Sanlorenzo yachts, something which until now had been foreign to the nautical world,” says Massimo Perotti, Sanlorenzo’s chairman. “And today she is the most sought-after woman in global design thanks to her ability to combine beauty and comfort—all done with a touch of irony and almost poetic sensitivity, with love for all that is global and a great respect for the hard work of the artisans.”

Replacing the SD92 Sanlorenzo model, the SD96 takes over as the flagship of the line, boasting exterior lines by Philippe Briand. The SD96’s hull design allows you to navigate at many speeds: from 10-knot navigation that maximizes fuel economy to a cruising speed of 15 knots, up to the maximum speed of 20 knots.

The SD96 sleeps 10 guests in five cabins. But more fun is the skylounge, which features fully opening windows that can be used as a living room, dining area or cinema thanks to modular furniture. The uniformity of finishes between interior and exterior, such as the parquet floor creates a unique environment with the flybridge, which can also be used as a lounge or outdoor dining area thanks to the coffee table, which can be converted to a dining table if desired.

Custom Line 106

Yacht designer Francesco Paszkowski penned the lines of the new Custom Line 106. At 108 feet and a 24-foot width, the yacht can comfortably accommodate 10 guests across its five cabins and three decks. This includes the full-beam master suite on the main deck as well as two sets of VIP and twin cabins, all four located on the lower deck. The vessel also features both formal and informal dining areas and 2,368 square feet of exterior space, including a private balcony and sundeck. It is equipped with twin engines, which allow it to reach a cruising speed of 20 knots and a maximum speed of 23 knots.

Custom Line 106 living area.

Mangusta GranSport 45

The Mangusta GranSport 45 reflects the lifestyle of an owner who enjoys holidays conceived on the spur of the moment, looks for new, fascinating traveling destinations (no matter how far away they may be), and shares all this with his friends and dear ones. What do you plan to share with your close friends?

The simple, comfortable and laid-back-style layout smoothly connects the various onboard areas. The main deck is large, bright and extremely comfortable. The truly distinctive feature on this yacht, however, is the upper deck, where the central lounge space is connected to both the stern, via large sliding glazed doors, and the forward sun bridge, the latter featuring a wonderful infinity pool with a waterfall and a Jacuzzi for up to seven people. The aft beach area consists of three interconnected platforms, ensuring direct contact with the sea.

With its maximum speed of 26 knots, a range of 3,500 miles at 11 knots, and a draft of only 7 feet, 2 inches, the Mangusta GranSport 45 offers its owner all kinds of choice.