This Yacht’s Pool, Beach Club and Huge Windows Mean Good Times on the Water

On Saturday, Germany-based shipyard Abeking & Rasmussen launched the 262-foot yacht Excellence (project 6505), which was commissioned by an experienced owner who knew what they wanted. Winch Design, with headquarters in London, conceived the superyacht’s bold and interesting lines as well as its interior design and decor.

Its angular reversed bow will slice through choppy waves, providing a smooth ride for its guests. And the overall exterior lines, reminiscent of a spaceship, emphasize the bridge and owner’s decks that are surrounded on all sides by curved floor-to-ceiling mirrored glass. Abeking & Rasmussen‘s engineering team was able to install these curved-glass panels without visible structural components that would distract from the incredible views—and no doubt those views must be amazing.