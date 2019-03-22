From Explorer Yachts to Winter Gardens, See the 3 Biggest Yacht Innovations of 2019 (So Far)

Walking the docks at recent yacht shows, getting on board the boats and attending press conferences at the various events presented us with a few trends that we found noteworthy. For example, if they haven’t done so already, every shipyard is coming out with a durable explorer-style vessel, “winter gardens” appeared on several new yachts, and green technology continues to grow. Here are a few examples of this year’s yachting trends. Explorer Yachts

If they haven’t done so already, every shipyard appears to be coming out with its own rendition of the durable explorer-style yacht. One example is the 141-foot explorer from Italy-based shipyard Baglietto. Penned by designer Santa Maria Magnolfi, this opulent yet discreetly bulletproof craft was created to sail the globe.

The Italian yard CRN has three AlfaRosso explorer-style vessels underway by Francesco Paszkowski Design—148-, 164-, and 180-foot models—as well as plans from Zuccon International Project (259-foot CRN 135), Nuvolari Lenard (203-foot CRN 137), and Omega Architects (203-foot CRN 138).

The 230-foot Project Crystal from the Dutch firm Mulder Design will sport a rugged Ice Class hull and accommodate 14 guests.

And moored to the docks in Monaco, the steel-hulled 500EXP from Sanlorenzo had its public launch last fall. Though the exterior looks like it can handle anything Mother Nature throws its way, the interiors are fitted with tasteful Italian design.