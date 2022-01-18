A Waterfall Links This New 255-Foot Superyacht’s Glass-Bottomed Aquarium With a Swimming Pool

After unveiling his first superyacht concept in 2020, Norwegian influencer Denis Suka, a.k.a. The Yacht Mogul, has penned another amenity-packed vessel for fellow yachting connoisseurs.

The Instagram star, who has some 763,000 followers on his profile, joined forces with Abbasli Design for the new concept christened simply Mogul 777. The numerical designation denotes the superyacht’s length, which is an impressive 77.7 meters (or 255 feet) from tip to tail.

Suka’s latest creation is not just big, but beautiful, too. With a steel hull and aluminum superstructure, the vessel is replete with sleek, sporty lines and has striking triangular windows along the hull. As you might expect, it also packs an array of lavish features onboard.

“We believe we’ve added everything on this project so the buyer couldn’t wish for anything extra,” Suka told Robb Report in an email.

The yacht’s interior, which can be customized to the new owner’s liking, offers space for up to 18 guests across nine cabins and the master suite comes complete with an spacious owner’s deck. Suka says the expansive outdoor entertaining area located to the aft of this deck is the best part of Mogul 777, clearly designed for socializing. It features a central fire pit surrounded by curved lounges, as well as plenty of day beds and sun pads. To the bow of the owner’s deck, meanwhile, there is a touch-and-go helipad to facilitate comings and goings and a large swimming pool offering sweeping views.

The main deck is fitted with another aquatic marvel sure to stand out on the ‘Gram. Sandwiched between the two L-shaped sofas aft is a glass-bottomed aquarium designed to showcase not only the colorful marine life within but the beach club below. In an impressive feat the aquarium hovers directly above the swimming pool, with a waterfall seemingly linking the two.

To create a sense of flow between indoors and out, the club itself is equipped with large glass openings on three sides and fold-out terraces. Elsewhere, there’s a hydraulic swim platform to the stern that gives direct access to the ocean and the pool. To top it all off, the sun deck sports a rooftop Jacuzzi flanked by sun loungers.

In terms of performance, Suka expects Mogull 777 to have the capabilities to reach 17 knots at full tilt, but who really cares about speed when you’ve got two pools and a Jacuzzi.

Check out more renders of the concept below: