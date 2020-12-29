Instagram Star ‘The Yacht Mogul’ Unveils a 295-Foot Concept With Infinity Pool

After a couple of years of ‘Gramming the most glamorous vessels, superyacht influencer Denis Suka, a.k.a. The Yacht Mogul, has decided to start designing them. The Instagram star has penned a luxe 295-footer in collaboration with Bhushan Powar Design Studio, and it’s as epic you would expect.

The concept, known as Mogul, was named after Suka’s ultra-popular Instagram account @theyachtmogul. First created in 2018, @theyachtmogul now ranks as one of the top superyacht profiles on the platform with some 346,000 followers. The Norwegian influencer said the next natural step was to design the ultimate luxury vessel and convince a cashed-up yacht lover to build it.

“My vision for Project Mogul was to take the ‘Mogul’ name to the next level and to influence one super-wealthy owner to build it and feel extra special at sea,” Suka told Robb Report in an email.

Feeling special would no doubt come easily aboard Mogul. The superyacht features an owner’s suite that offers panoramic views via floor-to-ceiling windows.

“The owner can have 180-degree views from the bed and enjoy seeing the superyacht sailing in open seas,” Suka adds. “Who wouldn’t want that?”

The owner’s suite also offers direct access to the touch-and-go helipad when you want to take the chopper for a spin, along with a dedicated owner’s deck that features a private jacuzzi.

As you might expect, Mogul is jampacked with incredible amenities that would look impossibly cool on your feed, including a 26-foot infinity pool, a spacious beach club aft of the lower deck, a sundeck with yet another jacuzzi, and plenty of outdoor areas for al fresco chilling. The yacht is also fitted with two tender garages on either side to store the requisite dayboats, toys and equipment.

When it comes to performance, Mogul sports a sharp bow and angular lines to help her cut through the water. Propulsion has not been detailed, but it’s fair to assume that the new owner would have a say in the setup. #tempting

Check out more renders of the concept below: