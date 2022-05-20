Boat of the Week: Inside ‘Secret,’ the Lavish 271-Foot Superyacht Owned by Walmart Heiress Nancy Walton Laurie

It would take the sale of approximately 5.75 million HP ink cartridges to fund the $92 million purchase of superyacht Secret, currently listed for sale with Burgess. The ink cartridges were one of Walmart’s top-selling products in 2021, and might well have contributed to a successful year of yachting for Secret’s owner, Walmart heiress and philanthropist Nancy Walton Laurie.

As the largest yacht on display at last month’s MYBA Charter Show in Barcelona, and one of three yachts reportedly owned by Laurie, the 271-foot beauty built by Abeking & Rasmussen in 2013 provides some insight into the family’s tastes and preferences.

The main salon’s bold color scheme by interior designer Jim Harris mixes pillar-box red sofas and carpets with ornate gold wall art. It’s a brave step change from the neutral beige and gray tones often selected by owners, typically with resale value in mind.

The designers also moved the formal dining room to the upper deck, leaving a large entertaining space to watch sports and socialize. A monochrome marble bar with a glass backdrop, views to the main deck aft and an onboard mixologist all help to set the tone. When it comes onboard socializing, Secret pulls no punches.

Guests arrive via the lower deck beach club or the main deck side entrance, where luggage can be ushered into the color-coded lower deck guest cabins. There are some unusual perks to being a guest aboard Secret. Heated bathroom floors feature across all guest suites, while guest mattresses are singles that zip together into doubles for greater flexibility.

The upper-deck, full-beam master suite, named Chanel to reflect the black-and-champagne silk color scheme, is highly personalized. Separate his and her en suites have their own amenities: Hers has a full-sized bath, and his has higher countertops to accommodate former basketball player and owner Bill Laurie’s 6’ 4” height. Both have steam showers. The private office is considerably smaller than the VIP office to accommodate the owner’s request for an oversized walk-in wardrobe.

The most surprising area on board is the “Valentina” main deck VIP guest suite, named after the Valentina-inspired white spiked headboard. The master has sea views and a private terrace, but the full-beam VIP, decorated and claimed by Laurie’s adult daughter when her family is on board, is arguably the superior option. It shares the same footprint as the master but enjoys a greater attention to detail. The ensuite, decorated in black-and-white stripes, has two day heads—one with bidet—and a central wet room fitted with a shower and full-sized bathtub.

The monochrome décor is echoed throughout the yacht, from the upper-deck sky lounge to the guest hallways. In the 12-person cinema, red Porsche leather armchairs are mirrored in the leather ceiling panels. The dedicated treatment room enjoys an onboard beautician and masseuse who specializes in hot Swedish massage.

A glass elevator connects the lower deck to the bridge deck, where an indoor glass-fronted gym and outdoor pool are located. For sundown soaks, the sun deck Jacuzzi ticks the box.

Last refitted in 2018, the yacht started out life at 256 feet, with an additional 16 feet added to accommodate the owner’s choice of an aft deck dining table. It’s the preferred space to enjoy buffet-style breakfasts, protected from view by high bulwarks. Further al fresco dining for 14 people is available on the lower deck beach club, where a “dining under the stars” themed evening sees guests enjoy meals at the water’s edge beneath a blanket of twinkling LEDs and real constellations above.

For families and guests with a competitive spirit, the beach club, equipped with changing rooms and rain showers, is the center of watersports action. A serious collection of toys, including kneeboards, flyboards, trampolines and towables are matched by an inflatable assault course erected by the crew for “Sports Olympics.” The addition of a female water-sports instructor has proven popular with charter guests. When the weather’s bad, the karaoke system comes to the rescue.

It’s no secret that smaller yachts in the 190-foot size range are proving more popular on the global charter market at present, preferred for their ability to access smaller ports and anchor close to shore. But Secret pulls out all the stops for guests looking to enjoy time aboard a yacht maxed out with amenities and personality, provided in a covert setting. All in all, definitely worth the printer cartridges.

