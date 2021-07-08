This Bonkers Tri-Hull Superyacht Concept Looks Like a ‘Star Wars’ Y-Wing for the High Seas

If Star Wars played out on the seven seas, Yeojin Jung’s Estrella superyacht concept would certainly have a starring role. That’s because the young South Korean designer’s flamboyant vessel has a unique tri-hull design that looks like a Y-Wing fighter for the water.

Jung’s majestic concept, which took home a Bronze prize at this year’s A’ Design Award and Competition, was dreamt up during her final year of study at Coventry University in the UK. Measuring 342 feet in length and with a main beam of 46 feet, the vessel features a “tri-swath” design inspired by classic cantilever architecture, according to Jung’s competition entry. It’s not only striking; it also serves a purpose, providing passengers a more immediate and visual experience of the water.

The design splits the boat into three major sections—a central segment and two floater components on each side—all of which are connected by a hull-spanning bridge. This provides each of the yacht’s 20 passengers more freedom than a traditional yacht, allowing them to get a better view and “understanding” of their surroundings.

The three-part design does create some balance issues, but Jung has a solution for that. The main central hull will be equipped with fin stabilizers to combat any tilting the boat might experience on water. Other technical features include an aluminum hull and a hybrid diesel engine. It will also have a cruising speed of 15 knots, which isn’t exactly lightning-fast, but should be just right for cruising.

“Estrella will present the next generation of superyacht for ultra-high-net-worth individuals,” Jung said in a statement. “This concept will provide a dynamic experience to people by dividing the hull wings into three volumes. By providing different views of Mediterranean Sea, they perceive the surroundings. Also, it can make intimate experience with nature by providing innovative layout.”

So, will the Jung’s tri-hull yacht ever go into production? That’s hard to predict. But the designer’s award profile suggests she could be formidable force in yacht design for years to come. Here’s hoping this design sparks a builder’s interest and we get to see her bring the Estrella, or something very close to it, to life.