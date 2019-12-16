You Can Now Charter Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Epic 213-Foot Yacht

The newly named Illusion is fast and efficient, able to hit 28 knots while burning 20 percent less fuel than craft of a comparable size, thanks to an innovative hull design. It also has an incredible 4,200- nautical-mile range, making it ideally suited for more environmentally conscious island-hopping with an intimate crowd of friends and family.

When built by Dutch shipyard Heesen in 2013, the yacht, then named Galactica Star, became the world’s first to incorporate this new hull form by Van Oossanen Naval Architects: the Fast Displacement Hull Form. Chartered by Beyoncé and Jay-Z in 2015, the 213-foot vessel is now under new ownership, sports a 2019 refit and is available for charter through Burgess.

The original interior, with a relatively small volume for a yacht of its size, is by British design firm Bannenberg & Rowell and has been left largely intact. The overall aesthetic is fairly busy, with its use of polished steel, leather, Macassar ebony and an expanse of glass. Plenty of daylight makes its way inside, but the mash-up may not be to every charter guest’s taste.

The outside areas include a 1,141- square-foot sundeck, two lounge areas (one shaded, one sunny) and a fully equipped bar paired with a large hot tub. Wraparound tinted windscreens keep the views in and the elements out, even when dining on the windiest of days. There are 13 crew to take care of everyone on board, and for those flying in for the party, a large lounging area on the foredeck transforms into a touch-and-go helipad.

Waterside entertaining can take place in the air-conditioned beach club, while a 237-square-foot foldout swimming platform and a 108-square-foot drop-down sea terrace mean all 12 guests can be easily accommodated. For those who don’t want to take a dip in the sea, the glass-bottom pool on the main deck aft is an alluring alternative.

One downside may be deciding on who sleeps in which of the six cabins. While the short straw gets the smallest room, which is a twin, the VIP suite on the bridge deck is a respectable second to the full-beam master suite, just without the study and private balcony. Rates start at $434,000 per week, excluding VAT and expenses.

