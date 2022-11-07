This Superyacht Concept’s Exterior Lines Are Meant to Mirror . . . Raised Eyebrows

Beyondesign’s new superyacht concept brings a whole new meaning to “eye-catching.”

The nascent design studio, which was founded by Ashish Gupta in 2001, has just unveiled a new 236-footer with a futuristic silhouette inspired by eyes. The vessel, known as Young 72, was reportedly penned for “young entrepreneurs” between 40 and 55 years of age. That’s not to say it won’t catch the eye of seafarers outside that demographic, of course.

The gleaming steel exterior is characterized by two aggressive lines that Gupta says “‘transform into the owner’s eyes” and a streamlined superstructure that acts as the “eyebrows.” The result is a silhouette that is similar to a raised eyebrow. The vessel also sports a sharp, vertical bow to help it cut through the seas.

Onboard, meanwhile, Young 72 is “deceivingly voluminous.” On the main deck, a central corridor leads from the alfresco dining area and pool to the double-height main saloon with a stage, DJ booth and bar. From here, you can access the games room and the four VIP staterooms.

The owner’s suite. Beyondesign

The owner, meanwhile, gets a private deck with an open-air theater aft and two folding side balconies that house a massage area and spa. The panoramic owner’s suite, which overlooks the foredeck helipad, flows onto a lounge, a study and two smaller “teenager” suites.

The owner’s deck connects to a wrap-around “waving bridge” on the main deck from which you can wave at guests enjoying the beach club below. Spanning 2,400 square feet, this sprawling space features a wellness area with two lap pools. It is also equipped with folding terraces and can turn into a disco when desired. Through the nearby “waterfall door,” you’ll find a beach bar and lounge.

Elsewhere, the sun deck is equipped with an outdoor Jacuzzi, while the bridge deck sports a lounge, an office, a conference room, a captain’s cabin and the wheelhouse. There is also a tender garage on the lower deck that can store toys and tenders.

Eye-catching, indeed.

Click here to see all the photos of Young 72.