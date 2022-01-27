The Nile River’s First and Only Luxury Charter Yacht Is Now Available for Hire

Yachting Partners International (YPI) is giving you a chance to cruise the Nile River like very few others.

The full-service yachting house has welcomed what it claims is the first and only luxury charter yacht available on the world-famous body of water. Located in Luxor, Egypt, the 180-footer, christened Berge, will take seafarers along Africa’s longest river in the utmost comfort.

The route, which runs between Luxor and Aswan, showcases a renowned stretch of the river that is dotted with incredible landmarks and breathtaking natural wonders. You’ll have the opportunity to see ancient monuments, such as Luxor Temple and Karnak Temple, along with the royal tombs of the Valley of the Kings and the Valley of the Queens.

Guests will have a chance to appreciate Egyptian culture onboard, too. During “oriental night,” you’ll feast on the finest local cuisine, before dancing the night away to traditional Arabic music. You’ll also be treated to a gourmet candle-lit dinner on a private island by the Nile.

As for accommodation, Berge is equipped with nine lavish cabins and can sleep up to 18 guests in total. Each cabin features a soothing color palette, original artwork and full-width windows to highlight the surroundings. You can also expect luxe marble ensuites and plush Egyptian cotton fabric throughout. Naturally, butler service can be arranged to ensure you don’t have to worry about a thing while cruising.

Outdoors, meanwhile, there is ample space to soak in the views—and a few cocktails. In the spacious lounge area on the upper deck, for instance, guests can enjoy drinks and snacks before they take a dip in the refreshing plunge pool. You can also choose to indulge with a daily afternoon tea.

Sounds very civilized, indeed.

Berge is available for charter both in summer and winter. The weekly base rate is €84,037 ($93,750) in the low season and €99,225 ($110,693) in the high season. That price includes taxes and all onboard expenses.

Check out more photos below: