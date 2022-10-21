Zeelander’s Newest Yacht Was Painted the Same Color as Its Owner’s Ferrari 812

Zeelander Yachts has given its fleet a glow-up.

The Dutch yard, which was established relatively recently in 2008, has just launched a new model signifying a major change in style. Spanning just shy of 56 feet, the simply named Zeelander 6 is replete with the yard’s signature sinuous lines but has a sharper, more modern silhouette to appeal to a new wave of seafarers.

“Our boats still offer the unmatched comfort and performance for which Zeelander is known across the world,” the yard’s founder and owner Sietse Koopmans said in a statement. “But with the launch of the first Zeelander 6, we are shifting the dial from retro classic towards a more timeless contemporary design.”

The metallic hue matches the owner’s Ferrari. Zeelander Yachts

The yard hopes that the new styling will strike a chord with prospective yachtsmen in America and Europe. It’s already won over at least one seafarer: The Zeelander 6 was delivered to its new owner coated in the exact same metallic hue as his Ferrari 812 SuperFast. The yard even went direct to the Prancing Horse to get the precise paint to ensure a perfect likeness.

Other upgrades include a new helm station with a wraparound, double-curved windscreen that offers an unspoiled, 360-degree view, as well as electric sunshades over the aft deck that give you cover in a snap. Below deck, the interior has been fine-tuned to deliver a more premium look and feel. Think soft leathers, rich woods and chic furnishings.

The cabin. Zeelander Yachts

As for the technical tweaks, the yacht is equipped with an electric shore-power connector to simplify the process of getting juice from the dock. It also features automatic trim control that delivers perfect running trim at all times, resulting in better performance, faster acceleration and greater efficiency. To top it off, the vessel is whisper quiet. When traveling full throttle at 40 knots, the noise levels remain below 70 decibels, and the generator hardly makes a peep at anchor.

“With the launch of the Zeelander 6, all of our boats have been restyled and rebranded,” adds Koopmans. “We have three models now, the Zeelander 5, 6 and 7, and soon we are going to unveil a new model in a similar style.”

We await with bated breath.

