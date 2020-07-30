Zeelander’s New 55-Footer Has the Size of a Day Cruiser and the Soul of a Superyacht

It’s safe to say we’re all splurging a little more during quarantine, but one East Coaster has made quite the big-ticket purchase. The marine enthusiast from Norwalk, CT, has just taken delivery of a brand new luxury yacht that cost in the ballpark of $3 million.

Designed and built by Zeelander Yachts, the 55-footer is an all-around performer imbued with elegance and style. Finished to the Dutch yard’s exacting standards, this Z55 the first of the Zeelander lineup to have an interior penned by the lauded Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design studio. Sinot has previously worked on several superyachts, including Feadship’s 300-foot Aquarius and 285-foot Lonian, and has given the svelte cruiser an interior to rival any big boat.

With a neutral colorway and a flowing open-plan layout, the yacht feels plenty spacious despite its size. She has three generous suites on the lower deck, including a full-beam master cabin with adjoining en suite. Elsewhere, there’s a light-filled main saloon with expansive panoramic windows, a dining space and a well-appointed galley.

Outdoors, seafarers have plenty of space for sunbathing and sundowners. There is an alfresco lounge on the aft which comes complete with comfy white couches and a luxurious mahogany table. This versatile piece of furniture can be used as a coffee table, raised all the way up to serve as a dining table, or even converted into a large sunbed. The main deck, meanwhile, has a beach club, sunbeds and an upscale bar that’s ripe for an afternoon G&T.

“We are glad how our collaboration with Sinot went out,” Sietse Koopmans, chairman and founder of Zeelander Yachts, said in a press release. “They did an amazing contemporary interior and managed to put their Superyacht experience into a 55-foot yacht.”

The best part? She’s got plenty of grunt. The Z55 is fitted with the most powerful engines available: a pair of 1,000hp Volvo Penta IPS 1350. This propulsion combined with her deep-V hull—it’s colored in classic flag blue, of course—allows the vessel to reach an impressive top speed of 42 knots. It also has a range of more than 500 nautical miles when cruising at 28 knots.

On top of that, the Z55 is equipped with a Seakeeper stabilizer to eliminate rolling and keep you comfortable. She’s quite fuel-efficient, too. The yacht needs under 50 US gallons (or about 189 liters) per hour running at the solid 25 knots.

Check out more pictures of the Z55 below: