This Sleek New 360-Foot Megayacht Concept Has a Giant Domed Observatory at Its Center

Bhushan Powar Design wants to take you to the promised land with its newest megayacht concept.

The 360-footer, fittingly christened Zion, is replete with sleek, flowing lines that create a distinctive silhouette sure to stand out on the high seas. The fledgling firm, which was established in 2019 and claims to be India’s first luxury yacht design studio, says the Zion was actually inspired by the mysterious yet beautiful phenomenon of the black hole.

“Our concept Zion attracts eyes with its modern elegance and surprises the owner with the mysteries of the deep,” founder and creative director Bhushan Powar told Robb Report via email.

One such mystery is the massive glass dome protruding amidships. The unique spherical feature, which is meant to resemble a black hole, acts as an observatory of sorts and provides guests with uninterrupted 360-degree views. (You’d be forgiven for thinking it looks a little more like the Eye of Sauron for the high seas.)

Beyond the design’s novelty, the vessel’s sprawling decks, which are connected by a glass elevator, each offer something more to explore. The upper deck comes equipped with a 40-foot helipad for your chopper. The main deck sports a large, open-plan alfresco dining area that flows onto a glass-bottom infinity pool. The lower deck features an expandable beach club with a gym and open garden, as well as a large tender garage for your water toys. The flybridge, meanwhile, offers more vistas still and can reportedly be enjoyed in all weather conditions.

As for accommodation, Zion comes complete with 10 spacious staterooms that can sleep 20 guests, along with cabins for 20 crew. The luxurious owner’s suite, which is located on the main deck, sports fold-out balconies on either side. Just like the beach club’s bulwark terraces, these electrically operated platforms can be easily deployed in a snap to create a little more space on board.

Check out more photos below: