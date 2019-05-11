How Serge Bueno Restored His Family’s 1929 Majestic into a $210,000 Masterpiece

A savior for long-departed motorcycle brands, Los Angeles–based Heroes Motors gives new life to bygone models, returning them to their original excellence and optimum performance. Frenchman Serge Bueno, founder and CEO of the restoration house, recently completed one such commission for the Haas Moto Museum & Sculpture Gallery in Dallas, but this time it was personal. The 1929 Majestic, originally made by fellow countryman George Roy, had belonged to Bueno’s late father. The Art Deco–styled streamliner is one of only 10 examples known to exist.

“This Majestic has been with my family for 30 years, and it was always my father’s goal to restore it, but he never did,” says Bueno, whose dad died 13 years ago, leaving him an assemblage of roughly 100 rare two-wheelers. “Bringing these classics back is a passion that’s in my blood.”

From a box of parts—stowed away in a Normandy farmhouse—to the $210,000 masterwork now shared with the public, Bueno spent five months rebuilding the bike—a journey tracked here.