The 2020 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR Has the Naked Bike Covered Beautifully

If there’s one brand in the motorcycle space that continually defines what it means to be stylish, individual and oh-so-Italian, it’s MV Agusta. Hailing from the shores of Lake Varese, in Northern Italy, MV Agusta has certainly had its peaks and valleys when it comes to success. It’s now, however, running on all cylinders under the leadership of its chairman and CEO, Timur Sardarov. New motorcycles bearing the MV badge are coming thick and fast, and the latest is the stunning 2020 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR.

Based heavily off the Brutale 1000 Serie Oro introduced at the end of 2018, the 1000 RR utilizes the same 998 cc, four-cylinder power plant that produces a 208 hp at 13,000 rpm and 86 ft lbs of torque at 11,000 rpm. This puts it on par with Ducati’s Streetfighter V4 S and ahead of the Kawasaki Z H2, Aprilia Tuono 1100 Factory and KTM 1290 Super Duke R in the power department. And all in a package that weighs 410 pounds (without fuel).

Wrapped in a steel trellis chassis with Brembo Stylema front brakes and riding on forged aluminum wheels, compared to the Serie Oro’s carbon-fiber units, the 1000 RR runs an Italian-made, six-axis Eldor Inertial Measurement Unit to inform the ECU of the motorcycle’s dynamic position on the road. Like the Serie Oro, a full electronics suite includes four riding modes—Sport, Race, Rain and Custom—eight-stage traction control, cruise control, launch control, wheelie control, an up-and-down quickshift for clutch-less gear changes, an electronic steering damper and the fully-adjustable, electronic 43 mm Öhlins NIX fork and TTX36 shock. And the 208 hp naked bike also has fixed wings on either side of the fork to increase downforce above 120 mph, helping keep the front end in contact with terra firma.

MV Agusta has created a new interface for the rider, a 5-inch TFT display that now comes with smartphone connectivity so you can use turn-by-turn navigation. Plus, a new MV Ride app has been developed that allows you to change everything from suspension and motor settings via your phone. It can also be used to log your ride to share with others.

With Sardarov at the helm, MV Agusta is working extremely hard to create communities with its riders. The new app is proof of this, but also brings MV into line with similar products offered by Kawasaki and Yamaha.

The bike’s body shape is an evolution of the first Brutale that was released in 1997—albeit a much more aggressive version—and houses carbon-fiber side panels, the wings, full LED lighting with adaptive Cornering Lights and a Daytime Running Light.

The MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR aims to bring the same visceral experience from the exclusive Serie Oro to a wider audience. Pricing and availability for the US market has yet to be announced.