These Creative, One-of-a-Kind Motorcycle Helmets Were Designed by Artists for a Good Cause

Aether’s latest line of motorcycle helmets will have you standing out from the pack for all the right reasons. Not only are the one-of-a-kind shells decorated with eye-catching custom artwork, but they have a humanitarian edge, too.

The outdoor apparel label collaborated with the luxury helmet makers at Veldt to launch the colorful 13-piece collection, which was designed to aid African communities in need.

Each helmet showcases the work of one of 13 independent artists and is finished to Veldt’s exacting standards. The shell is hand-molded from Japanese carbon fiber and baked in a special autoclave machine. This painstaking process takes roughly six hours to complete and is carried out at Veldt’s workshop in Amoy, China.

The bucket is fitted with innovative rivets so you can fasten accessories with screws, while ventilation grooves and Coolmax fabric keeps riders comfortable and cool. Inside, your precious melon will be cradled by soft leather from Portugal and held secure with a double d ring and chinstrap. The interior padding can also be removed for a customized fit and easy washing.

All proceeds will be donated directly to Riders for Health, a nonprofit that provides motorbikes to health workers in Africa, so they can reach patients in remote areas. Aether is also outfitting doctors on two wheels with the brand’s latest moto gear.

“When we first learned of Riders for Health, we were blown away to see how a motorcycle—which we typically think of for fun—could be a lifesaving medical delivery device for rural Africans,” says Aether co-founder Palmer West.

Indeed, the humble two-wheeler can help the medical practitioners reach roughly five times more patients than they usually would on foot. And, over the past three decades, Riders for Health has mobilized health workers across seven different African countries to increase access to vaccinations, emergency services and medicine. The group also runs rigorous training on maintenance and repair so the machines stay in tip top shape and the important work can continue.

“It’s always nice when you can combine a personal passion with a worthy cause that helps those in need,” adds Aether co-founder Jonah Smith.

We couldn’t agree more.

The Aether x Veldt helmets are priced at $2,500 a pop. You can peruse the full range here, or check out some of our favs below.