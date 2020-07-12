Quantcast
// RR One

These Creative, One-of-a-Kind Motorcycle Helmets Were Designed by Artists for a Good Cause

All profits will go to Riders for Health.

Aether x Veldt helmet KYLE MORENO/Damien Davis

Aether’s latest line of motorcycle helmets will have you standing out from the pack for all the right reasons. Not only are the one-of-a-kind shells decorated with eye-catching custom artwork, but they have a humanitarian edge, too.

The outdoor apparel label collaborated with the luxury helmet makers at Veldt to launch the colorful 13-piece collection, which was designed to aid African communities in need.

Related

Each helmet showcases the work of one of 13 independent artists and is finished to Veldt’s exacting standards. The shell is hand-molded from Japanese carbon fiber and baked in a special autoclave machine. This painstaking process takes roughly six hours to complete and is carried out at Veldt’s workshop in Amoy, China.

Aether x Veldt helmet

Helmet by artist Susan Walsh  KYLE MORENO

The bucket is fitted with innovative rivets so you can fasten accessories with screws, while ventilation grooves and Coolmax fabric keeps riders comfortable and cool. Inside, your precious melon will be cradled by soft leather from Portugal and held secure with a double d ring and chinstrap. The interior padding can also be removed for a customized fit and easy washing.

All proceeds will be donated directly to Riders for Health, a nonprofit that provides motorbikes to health workers in Africa, so they can reach patients in remote areas. Aether is also outfitting doctors on two wheels with the brand’s latest moto gear.

“When we first learned of Riders for Health, we were blown away to see how a motorcycle—which we typically think of for fun—could be a lifesaving medical delivery device for rural Africans,” says Aether co-founder Palmer West.

Aether x Veldt helmet

Helmet by artist Rudy Shepherd  KYLE MORENO

Indeed, the humble two-wheeler can help the medical practitioners reach roughly five times more patients than they usually would on foot. And, over the past three decades, Riders for Health has mobilized health workers across seven different African countries to increase access to vaccinations, emergency services and medicine. The group also runs rigorous training on maintenance and repair so the machines stay in tip top shape and the important work can continue.

“It’s always nice when you can combine a personal passion with a worthy cause that helps those in need,” adds Aether co-founder Jonah Smith.

We couldn’t agree more.

The Aether x Veldt helmets are priced at $2,500 a pop. You can peruse the full range here, or check out some of our favs below.

Aether x Veldt helmet

Helmet by artist Tamara Gayer  KYLE MORENO

Aether x Veldt helmet

Helmet by artist Rob Carter  KYLE MORENO

Aether x Veldt helmet

Helmet by artist Ori Carino  KYLE MORENO

Aether x Veldt helmet

Helmet by artist Leah Tinari  KYLE MORENO

Aether x Veldt helmet

Helmet by artist Karen Heagle  KYLE MORENO

Aether x Veldt helmet

Helmet by artist Jean-Claude Goldberg  KYLE MORENO

More Motorcycles

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Motorcycles

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad