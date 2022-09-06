First Look: The 230 HP Aprilia RSV4 XTrenta Superbike May Be Gone Before You Read This

When Alessandro Gramigni captured the first world championship title for Aprilia Racing in the 125 cc Grand Prix series in 1992, even he probably didn’t expect the impact his victory would have on the Italian motorcycle manufacturer. Aprilia would go on to smash the competition in the 125 cc and 250 cc categories in the 1990s, and would eventually do so in the World Superbike Championship in the hands of the man who did much of the damage in the 250 cc class, renowned rider Max Biaggi.

Fast forward to 2022 and Aprilia has finally taken its first MotoGP win with Aleix Espargaró in Argentina this year, and is now a genuine contender for motorcycling’s richest prize. With work comes belief. With belief, comes success. To celebrate this moment, and especially the 30 years since Gramigni’s initial triumph, Aprilia is releasing the RSV4 XTrenta, a limited-edition monster of a superbike cloaked in the original colors Alessandro made so very famous.

It’s safe to say that this is Aprilia’s best possible foot forward in the production superbike world, as the V4 motor cranks out an arm-wrenching 230 hp. A new, and very loud, titanium/carbon-fiber exhaust system from SC-Project adorns the XTrenta, along with a new air filter from Sprint Filter, one of Aprilia’s suppliers for its MotoGP team. And its water and oil radiators are by Taleo Tecnoracing.

We’re more impressed, however, with the XTrenta’s aerodynamics and chassis hardware. This is the first production machine to feature an aerodynamic “lower wing,” a technology developed initially by arch-rival Ducati in MotoGP, one that attaches to the underside of the swingarm. This pairs with the same front wings as those found on Espargaró’s MotoGP race bike. Aprilia claims a combined increase of aerodynamic load by 25 percent, while reducing drag by four percent.

In addition, the XTrenta gets Brembo’s WorldSBK-spec GP4-MS billet monobloc calipers and 330 mm T-drive discs. The wheels are equally formidable, comprising forged magnesium Marchesini M7R Genesi wrapped in Pirelli Diablo SBK tires. The wheels alone contribute to a savings of 4.4 pounds in unsprung weight.

As for the electronics, Italian component manufacturer Magneti Marelli provides a suite that includes traction control, wheelie control and slide control, among other assists, and you’ll get JetPrime switches with which to make your commands.

It has been three years since Aprilia’s RSV4 variant, the RSV4 X, as well as the Tuono V4 X made their debuts. Those exclusive models were limited to only 10 examples each. Now, the RSV4 XTrenta comes to the game limited to 100 examples, each priced at €50,000 (US pricing has yet to be determined). Again, in our opinion, this is the best possible move Aprilia could make in the Superbike category, and if you want one, you’ll want to get in quick, especially as the RSV4 XTrenta is available exclusively online as of September 6.

