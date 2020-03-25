BMW Teams Up With 3T to Create an Aerodynamic Adventure Bike to Tackle Any Terrain

If your bimmer is looking a little lonely, BMW has just the fix. The industrious German marque has partnered with the Italian bike specialists at 3T to build a high-performance two-wheeler for adventure seekers.

Based on 3T’s sought-after Exploro model, the limited-edition gravel bike boasts a sharp silhouette and precise lines that align with BMW’s renowned aesthetic. But don’t let its elegant design fool you; the all-road bike can deliver impressive speed, and it’s not scared to get down and dirty.

Indeed, every inch of the bike has been designed with aerodynamics in mind. Along with a svelte carbon frame, it features the world’s thinnest and fastest carbon crank. Handbuilt at 3T’s Italian factory, the Torno crank has an integrated axle and spider and weighs just half a pound. This means the arms can slice effortlessly through the air, which makes pedaling a breeze and quick speeds easy to achieve.

To ensure you can tackle any type of terrain, the bike is fitted with fulcrum alloy wheels and resistible Schwalbe One Speed tires, which offer grip on everything from cobbled city streets to mud-covered mountain trails.

“3T was a natural choice for us as 3T’s Exploro model is the best gravel bike available combining performance, luxury and cycling pleasure to our customers,” Gaston Streiger, head of BMW lifestyle division, said in a press release.

The off-roader is available in two different colorways—a taupe and grey theme and a blue and grey design, the latter of which calls to mind the marque’s logo. The bike also features exclusive Brooks leather saddle and matching grips that promise all-day riding comfort while giving the bike a few extra style points.

The 3T for BMW bike costs $5,499 and is shortly available for purchase at selected BMW dealers and 3T Experience Centers. Best get in quick, gents.