BMW’s Next Vehicle Is a Stylish, Street-Legal Electric Scooter

BMW is adding a new member to its growing family of cars, SUVs and motorcycles—but you won’t need any keys for it.

This September, the company will launch the BMW E-Scooter, the automaker has announced. Designed in collaboration with scooter company Micro, BMW’s newest set of wheels comes in a stylish matte black finish, has a range of 7.5 miles and can reach a top speed of 12 miles per hour. This power comes courtesy a 150-watt motor and lithium-ion battery hidden in the scooter’s footplate.

While the electric scooter packs a decent punch, it doesn’t come at the cost of safety or convenience. The two-wheeler features two separate breaking systems, which can be triggered via the handlebars or rear wheel. There are also front and rear lights, so visibility won’t be a problem when riders are zipping about town. Weighing in at a mere 20 pounds, it can also be folded up for easy storage in the trunk of a 3 Series and only takes two hours to get it fully charged.

The announcement coincides with the passage of a law in Germany that will make it legal to ride e-scooters on city streets, reports Bloomberg. As other European countries ease restrictions on the motorized vehicles—which have become an incredibly successful rental option in cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles—other automakers like Volkswagen and Ford have also made moves towards the electric scooter market as well.

For those in less of a hurry to get around town, BMW is also also releasing the kick-powered BMW City Scooter, which features a triple-secured folding and locking mechanism, as part of its partnership with Micro. The company will also release the adjustable BMW Kids Scooter for children ages 3 to 12.

The BMW E-Scooter will go on sale this September at the company’s German dealerships for $895 (€799), while the City Scooter will cost $224 (€200). So far, there has been no announcement about an American release, but considering that the vehicles have been street legal hear the past few years, we’d bet they’ll make their way stateside before long.