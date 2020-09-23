BMW Motorrad’s New M Motorcycle Is Track-Tested for Peak Performance 

BMW Motorrad has packed its extensive knowledge and most sophisticated racing tech into the marque’s very first M model motorcycle.

Referred to as M RR in short, the M 1000 RR is the first based on the S 1000 RR, setting it apart from previous motorbikes that have incorporated limited M optional equipment and M performance parts since 2018. The M RR’s water-cooled four-cylinder engine is based on an official racing configuration to create a potent 212hp which effortlessly propels the lightweight 423lb frame to a top speed of 189mph. Fully machined intake ports with new duct geometry and BMW ShiftCam technology allow for varying the valve control time and valve lift.

But the increased efficiencies are not limited to just what’s on the inside. The body also takes its inspiration from the track, with improved aerodynamics due to M winglets and a high windscreen. As unlikely as it may seem, these two elements were decisive factors in the bike’s ultimate performance.

To safely achieve maximum speeds, the wheels need to be in optimum contact with the ground, especially when rounding corners. The clear-coat carbon additions create additional downforce so the bike can hug the road like no other while helping it resist wheelie inclination. The results are later braking and earlier acceleration with enhanced control and increased cornering stability.

The chassis itself was also modified from the RR with the bridge frame made of aluminum at its core. The primary objective of the chassis design is to accomplish the best possible lap times on the race track and, though that was at the forefront for its makers, it is also perfectly at home traversing country roads. One feature of paramount importance regardless of the environment is the incorporation of the M brake, another first for the first BMW when it comes to motorcycles. These special stoppers were tested under real-world conditions at the Superbike World Championship to provide maximum fading stability and controllability on nearly any terrain.

