Forget a Sidecar, Bruh. BMW’s New Electric Scooter Carries a Matching Surfboard.

BMW Motorrad only recently unveiled the CE 04 electric scooter, but it’s already riffing on the design.

The German marque’s motorcycle division has teamed up with the folks at Vagabund Moto to create a stylish custom take on the e-scooter geared toward younger riders. The new BMW CE 04 Vagabund Moto Concept isn’t a drastic departure from the original two-wheeler that was presented in 2021, though it does illustrate how the versatile bike can be easily tweaked to support a sporty lifestyle.

“We haven’t reinvented the wheel, but we have taken a new look at function,” founder and managing director of Vagabund Moto Paul Brauchart said in a statement. “We call it drawing on the synergies between functionality and aesthetics in a way that is suitable for everyday use.”

The matching surfboard by NOA. BMW Motorrad

To that end, the city goer received a fresh color scheme of white, dark green, beige and black, as well as a cheeky smiley face on the front wheel hub and indicator lights to draw in the youngsters. The bike has also been equipped with a sturdy Peli case to increase storage space and a new rack to hold a matching surfboard designed by NOA.

“The surfboard isn’t just a piece of sports equipment: it’s also a metaphor for a sustainable urban lifestyle,” adds head of BMW Motorrad Austria Oliver Balzer.

The smiley face light. BMW Motorrad

Sustainability is perhaps the CE 04’s biggest strength. The electric motor is connected to an 8.9 kWh battery pack that can generate up to 42 hp. The scooter can accelerate from zero to 31 mph in just 2.6 seconds on its way to a top speed of 75 mph. BMW says you’ll get around 80 miles of range per charge, too, which should be enough to get you from the city to the beach sans emissions. What’s more, the battery can charge from zero to 80 percent in just 65 minutes. There’s also a fast charger that’ll do the same in 45 minutes. Alternatively, you can plug into a wall outlet but be prepared to wait about four hours.

The Peli Case. BMW Motorrad

A BMW spokesperson told Robb Report that, unfortunately, the “very cool one-off” will not come to market for customers. The regular 2022 BMW CE 04 starts at $11,795, though, so you could always buy that and add your own Peli case and brackets.