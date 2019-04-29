MV Agusta’s New Brutale 1000 Serie Oro Is the Most Powerful Naked Bike on the Planet

One cannot help but admire the tenacity with which MV Agusta pursues jaw-dropping design when it develops a motorcycle. As with all the brand’s bikes, the styling is meant to capture “the heart of the rider through unadulterated aesthetic appeal,” says design director Adrian Morton of the new Brutale 1000 Serie Oro. “A conscious decision was made to retain a naked motorcycle. No filters, no screens, no wind protection. Just pure, raw adrenaline.”

That energy, cloaked in custom red-weave carbon fiber, satin ink paint, aerodynamic winglets, side-mounted slash- cut exhausts, and the very latest electronic rider aids, hits harder than ever before. This is the most powerful production naked bike on the planet, with 208 hp on tap from a motor forged in the hotbed of Superbike World Championship competition. Getting to that level of horsepower was a challenge, says Brian Gillen, head of research and development for the company, “because a race engine has no emission regulations and gets rebuilt every 1,500 kilometers.”