Electra’s New E-Bike, the Café Moto Go!, Can Reach Speeds Up to 28 MPH

The limited edition speedster's design is inspired by café racer motorcycles of the '60s and '70s, like the Honda CB750.

There’s no reason why a bike can’t pack some added oomph.

Electra Bicycle Company’s new Café Moto Go! is an electric bike that’ll allow riders to zip around town “like a bat out of hell,” reaching blistering assisted speeds of up to 28 mph. The limited-edition two-wheeler is the Southern California brand’s latest attempt at wedding classic style with the technology of today, while pushing the e-bike forward.

Inspired by the look of café racer motorcycles of the ‘60s and ‘70s—think a Honda CB750— the highly stylized single-speed is one of the most eye-catching e-bikes currently on the market. The sleek, almost all-black bike sports a subtle beige and olive racing stripe, a bright Spanning Custom front bullet light, and features a Brooks premium leather saddle, tool bag, Cambium grips and customized key chain.

But as well-designed as it may be, the Café Moto Go! isn’t just for looks. The bike’s impressive speed specs come courtesy of a Bosch Performance Speed 350W engine, a nearly maintenance-free Gates CDX Centertrack carbon belt drive and Enviolo Trekking 380 percent continuously variable rear hub, all of which are powered by a Powertube 500wh battery and 4amp charger. There are also Cramp Brothers Stamp 2 pedals and Hayes Prime Sport front and rear hydraulic disc brakes to ensure riders are able to come to a safe and complete stop.

Thanks to these components, the Café Moto Go! is easily Electra’s fasted e-bike yet. None of the company’s previous bikes has ever topped 20 mph, which might be why this speedster goes for $4,499, a marked increase over its previous electric offerings.

Founded in 1993, the Trek-owned Electra is best known for its traditional cruiser bicycles, like the Townie. But the company is well aware of the public’s growing interest in e-bikes and has invested in a growing roster of them in recent years, including the Townie Go! ($2,599), Townie Commute Go! ($2,699) and Loft Go! ($2,799).

