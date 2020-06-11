This Luxe Balancing Bike Is a BMW Cafe Racer for Kids

Men of the motorcycle world, rejoice! There’s now a children’s balancing bike that perfectly matches your beemer. Designed for sons (or daughters) of anarchy, the two-wheeler was inspired by a BMW cafe racer and is every bit as stylish.

It was penned by Dutch designer Roel van Heur. No stranger to BMWs, Heur recently helped his friend build a custom K75. Then, after hearing the same mate was expecting a baby, he decided to build a matching balancing bike inspired by the bespoke cafe racer. The idea being, the tyke can learn to master the bike by mirroring his father.

“I had a blast building this bike,” Heur told Robb Report. “If this doesn’t help him to grow up to be a biker, I don’t know what will.”

Heur started by sketching the bespoke beemer in the 3-D design program SolidWorks. Then, he bought a bunch of stainless steel tubing to bring the creation to life. The frame and forks were bent, cut and welded into shape and then hand-brushed to give an authentic finish. The fork boots and fuel tank—which are obviously just for show—were both 3-D printed, and the tank was finished in the same green as the dad’s adult-sized bike. The design has a svelte silhouette and clean, simple lines that are pure cafe racer.

As for the front, the triple trees were laser cut out of stainless steel, and the handlebars were welded on and finished off with black tape. A 3-inch yellow glass headlight—the same old bolt-on part from classic cars—was affixed to the front. Its halogen bulb was replaced with a small LED, which is powered by batteries hidden in the steering tube.

Elsewhere, a mini Velo seat was added, along with standard 12-inch balance bike wheels that Heur actually wrapped in Kendra tires because of their classic tread pattern and minimalist double six spokes. The BMW badge was etched onto the body, as well as Heur’s own logo, which appears on the top yoke.

That level of detail makes the bike look a true beemer. There’s just one glaring problem; he only built one. Fingers crossed the BMW K75 balance bike will go into production soon.

Check out more photos of the bike below: