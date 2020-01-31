Someone Finally Made an Electric BMX-Style Dirt Bike

It’s no secret that electric bicycles have exploded in popularity in recent years. Whether you’re riding to work, on the trails or around the track, there are myriad pedal-assisted options to choose from. So far, though, the same isn’t true for those in need of a dirt-friendly BMX bike. But one motorcycle builder aims to change that.

Next month, CSC will begin shipment of the FT750-20 (pictured above), a do-anything e-bike with fat tires that will warm the heart of anyone who once rode a GT, Redline or Mongoose in their youth. While not a BMX bike per se, the bike features the same frame style and low profile of the versatile off-roader.

Of course, the FT750-20 is a whole lot more cutting edge than the bike you grew up riding to school and back. It gets its boost from a 750-watt Bafang rear-hub motor that’s powered by a 13.6-Ah Samsung battery, according to a press release from the brand. The set-up results in anywhere from 25 to 40 miles of range, depending on how much work you’re willing to put in. The powertrain also allows the bike to reach a top speed of 20 mph without pedaling (the max for a Class 2 electric bike) or 25 mph if you do decide to pitch in yourself.

The FT750-20’s advanced features don’t stop with its powertrain. It has a 6061 aluminum frame, a telescoping fork with nearly four inches of travel and eight levels of dampening, front and rear Shimano brakes, a Shimano 7-speed Freewheel gear set and Tourney derailleur and, of course, some fat Kenda Juggernaut tires. The bike also includes a handlebar-mounted LCD display that monitors speed, pedal-assist rate, battery charge, trip information and ambient temperature.

If BMX bikes aren’t your thing, there’s also a larger version of the bike, the more traditional FT750-26, that features a larger and different frame style and 26” tires. Both bikes can be purchased from CSC right now for $1,688, with deliveries set to begin next month.