Quantcast
Looking for Robb Report UK? Click here to visit our UK site.
// RR One

How a Cycling Movie Helped deBolex Engineering Make This Custom Electric Motorcycle

The custom, all-electric motorcycle is the result of a partnership with watch company TW Steel and the film Oil in the Blood.

This is deBolex Engineering’s Energica Eva. Photo: Courtesy of deBolex Engineering.

Custom motorcycles traditionally comprise secondhand bikes which have been given a new lease on life. Rarely do they start as brand new canvases, and even rarer is that canvas powered by electricity. However, that’s exactly what you get with UK-based deBolex Engineering’s stunning Energica Eva—an electric machine created in collaboration with luxury Dutch watch company TW Steel and the creators of the custom motorcycle movie, Oil in the Blood.

“Energica produce a high production, high quality electric bike, so that kind of suits what we do with our bikes,” says deBolex Engineering’s 30-year-old owner, Calum Pryce-Tidd. “Using it as a base was like working with a Ducati or an MV Agusta. It’s an Italian sport bike.”

Calum Pryce-Tidd, owner of deBolex Engineering, and the company's custom Energica Eva.

Calum Pryce-Tidd, owner of deBolex Engineering, and the company’s custom Energica Eva.  Photo: Courtesy of deBolex Engineering.

Shaking new custom ground with the eclectic Eva was one of the most exciting factors in the design, according to Pryce-Tidd. “We really wanted to design a bike that bridged a gap between combustion engine styling and electric styling. We didn’t want our bike to look too futuristic. We really wanted to work some of those retro styling cues into the build. Obviously, this huge battery that’s in there, one that is tricky to work around and quite bulky. We spent a lot of time designing certain features to slim the aluminum fairing and make it look like a sleek, lightweight bike. After we laid that first bit of paint on and we put it together, I was over the moon with the result.”

The display screen on deBolex Engineering's Energica Eva.

The rider’s view.  Photo: Courtesy of deBolex Engineering.

The deBolex Engineering Energica Eva remains mechanically identical to a base Eva save for a new subframe, Dymag forged aluminum wheels, a Maxton racing rear shock absorber, clip-on handlebars, a custom seat and faux gas tank and the 1.5 mm-thick aluminum fairing. The power plant remains as standard—a permanent magnet AC (PMAC) oil cooled motor that produces 145 hp of instant power and 148 ft lbs of torque.

“The aluminum work was pretty in-depth,” says Pryce-Tidd. “That was the bulk of our time on the project. We strip back to the core of the motorcycle, improve the chassis and all the elements that we can and then rebuild it back up with our skinny aluminum bodywork. That’s something I’ve taken from looking at classic cars, which I’m really into. We also spent a lot of time designing our seat pan to get as much comfort out of the thin base as we can.”

The bike charges ahead with 145 hp and 148 ft lbs of torque.

The bike charges ahead with 145 hp and 148 ft lbs of torque.  Photo: Courtesy of deBolex Engineering.

After doing the rounds of various custom bike shows around the world, including The Handbuilt Show in Austin, Tex., for the recent U.S. MotoGP running, the deBolex Engineering Energica Eva now takes pride of place in the TW Steel offices in Holland.

More Motorcycles

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Motorcycles

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get The Magazine

The best of everything is waiting for you. Subscribe to Robb Report today and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 73% off the cover price

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad