Droog Moto’s New High-Power Electric Bike Is Even More Ready to Take on the End Times

Droog Moto has garnered a reputation for bad-ass bespoke motorcycles that look tough enough to survive the apocalypse. With 2020 doing its very best impersonation of end times, the Washington State outfit has delivered another hardwearing two-wheeler.

Dubbed the DM-017 E-Fighter V2, the bike is a high-powered riff on Droog’s original E-Fighter (hence the “V2” adjunct). It sports an upgraded battery pack and brushless high-performance DC motor by the e-bike specialists Zero. This setup gives the speedster nearly 80 ft-lbs of instant torque and a top speed of 100 mph. It also means she runs quietly without emitting any nasty emissions or fumes. (Hey, you can still be eco-friendly when the world is burning.)

The bike’s aggressive performance is matched by an equally bold appearance. It has a modern, industrial aesthetic with a boxy fuel tank and Droog’s signature fat, all-terrain tires. The monochromatic beast is jet black from tip to tale save for a few steel accents, and looks like it belongs to either Mad Max or the Terminator. It’s also fitted with bright LED lights front and rear to stave off the dark.

“DM-017 is the most aggressive e-machine to hit the streets,” Droog writes on its website. “This E-Fighter is built for performance and designed to engage.”

For improved comfort and handling, the suspension has been upgraded in both the front and the rear. It can also be adjusted by riders on the fly to ensure even the toughest terrain can be navigated with ease. The next-gen bike offers Bluetooth pairing which allows riders to track performance and parameters via a smartphone. It also comes with a high-rate fast charger to boost charge times and get you back on the road.

The coolest part? It’s tailor-made for each owner. When you put in an order, Droog also takes your measurements. The bike is then adjusted to meet your specs, and will receive a few additional upgrades specifically for you, the company claims. Like the other models in the DM line, the DM-017 is only available online. It is priced at $40,000, and Droog plans to start deliveries soon.

Check out more photos of the bike below: