Droog Moto’s Rugged New DM-015 Wants to Help You Ride Through the Apocalypse

It’s never too late to prepare for Armageddon—and Droog Moto’s latest bike wants to help you take it on.

With a Kawasaki Ninja 250 as its base, the recently unveiled DM-015 may be one of the most rugged bikes you’ll ever ride. Free of extraneous decoration, the self-proclaimed “fighter with an attitude” catches the eye with its black painted steel gas tank, a matching form-fitting seat, sturdy bronze fork and two tantalizingly fat tires. Indeed, its no-frills, almost-industrial design gives it the look of a motorcycle stolen from the set of George Miller’s post-apocalyptic masterpiece, Mad Max: Fury Road.

But the DM-015 doesn’t just look the part; it acts it as well. The bike has a two-cylinder, 250cc engine that packs a 36-horsepower punch, and a six-speed gear box. Its suspension has also been upgraded in both the front and the rear, and can be adjusted by riders on the fly, allowing it to tackle even the toughest terrain. But is not just a back-to-the-basics dirt bike; the DM-015 has some discreet modern flourishes, too. The bike is equipped with “intense” LED lighting in the front and rear, ensuring that riders can see and be seen, even at night. It’s also got a mini, waterproof digital speedometer housed in the rider cockpit.

But what really sets the DM-015 apart from other bikes, is how customizable it is. When you put in an order, you’ll also submit your measurements. The bike is then tailor-made to meet your specs, and will received a few additional upgrades specifically for you, the company claims.

Like the other bikes—or “weapons” as Droog affectionately calls them—in the DM line, the DM-015 is only available online, through the company’s website. It runs $30,000 and includes free shipping. Check out the bike below: