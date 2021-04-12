Droog Moto’s Newest Dirt Bike Is a Heavy Metal Beast That’s Light on Its Feet

Droog Moto has garnered a rep for bespoke dirt bikes that look like they were built for a post-apocalyptic world. Its newest built-to-spec beast, fittingly dubbed the V2 Urban Fighter, is no exception. The Washington State outfit, which was founded by husband and wife duo Max and Erica Droog in 2016, says the machine is a fusion of agility and aggression, and at first blush there’s no arguing with at least one of those descriptors.

In a former life, the jet-black brute was actually a Kawasaki Z 900, though the Japanese giant’s naked bike has been stripped down to a point beyond recognition. The curved tank has been replaced by an angular alternative forged from steel for an unequivocally heavy metal feel while the frame is shorter and more compact than the original.

The bare chassis and bronze fork are offset by a pair of 17-inch disc wheels and ultra-fat Continental Twinduro tires that have become synonymous with Droog. The bike’s suspension has also been upgraded in both the front and the rear for greater agility. After all, who knows what off-road terrain will be like in the End Times?

Aggression, meanwhile, comes in the form of an inline four-cylinder engine that was retained from the Kawasaki. Riders can opt for a modest 650 cc all the way up to a gutsier 1,000 cc. Droog says the bike is one of its fastest to date, though it hasn’t listed any specs. (For context, the 125 hp Kawasaki is capable of reaching up to 157 mph.) The bike exhales freely through a manifold system with angled tailpipes and also features individual air filters to keep the engine clean.

While the two-wheeler has a no-frills, industrial aesthetic, it packs a few modern touches, too. It’s equipped with integrated LED light strips at the front and rear, along with a waterproof digital speedometer housed in the rider cockpit.

Arguably, the bike’s biggest drawcard is the fact that it is customized to each rider’s specs and measurements. Droog also says each bike packs a few additional upgrades just for you. The V2 Urban Fighter (DM-014 V2) starts at $50,000 and can be shipped worldwide.

Check out more photos of the bike below: