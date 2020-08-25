Ducati Launches a Trio of Foldable Electric Bicycles That Can Fit in the Boot of a Car

Ordinarily, you’d be hard pressed to fit a Ducati in a car boot, but these aren’t the nameplate’s typical two-wheelers. The Italian manufacturer has switched gears and launched a trio of electric bikes that can be folded down in a snap for effortless transport and storage.

The three pedal-assisted e-bikes are packed with an array of features geared towards city living—namely, an origami-like design. Each model can be collapsed into a compact unit by folding the frame and pushing the headset and handlebar off to one side. This makes squeezing the bikes into tight spaces a breeze.

“Foldable e-bikes are more and more common as means of sustainable transport in cities,” Nicola Guelfo, head of industrial design at Italdesign, said in a press release.

Of course, the bikes still feel unequivocally Ducati. The sleek Urban-E model sports a striking red-and-black colorway that’s reminiscent of Ducati’s recently revealed $100,000 Superleggera V4. It was penned in partnership with Moncalieri-based engineering outfit Italdesign, which previously worked on a flying car with Airbus. Similarly, the SCR-E and SCR-E Sport draw inspiration from the marque’s flagship Scrambler motorcycle and both feature a black-and-yellow paint job.

As you might expect, all three models feature frames that are much more svelte than their petrol-guzzling counterparts. The minimal design extends to the powertrain. The batteries are integrated into the aluminum frames and recall motorcycle fuel tanks of yore. Each has a LCD display located on the handlebar that can be used to check the battery charge and control the bike’s LED lights. They are also fitted with a front suspension fork and menacing, 20-inch by 4-inch fat tires that give the bikes plenty of grip for off-roading.

“We have inserted distinctive Ducati stylistic elements and adapted them to the structural and design requirements and to the typical purposes of a bike, and of course considering the users’ needs,” adds Guelfo.

When it comes to power and range, the Urban-E bike packs a 378 Watt-hour battery and can cover 43.5 miles on a full charge, which is more than enough for most city excursions. The more robust SCR-E models, meanwhile, are designed for tackling tougher terrain. The SCR-E sport is fitted with front and rear suspension for maximum shock absorption, along with a 468 Watt-hour battery that allows the bike to travel just shy of 50 miles on a single charge.

The trio comes just weeks after Ducati unveiled its new electric trekking bicycle and the line is a clear indication that the brand is serious about building a name in the e-bike market. Ducati has not yet disclosed details on pricing or availability, but says the bikes will be sold at dealerships as well as through its online store.

Check out more photos of the Ducati Urban-E below: