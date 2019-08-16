Elvis’s 1976 Harley Davidson, His Final Motorcycle, Could Fetch a Record $2 Million at Auction

Elvis Presley loved his wheels—cars, motorcycles, trikes, he loved them all. Now, 42 years after his death, a selection of the King’s favorite vehicles are going up for auction—including his final motorcycle, a 1976 Harley Davidson.

Presley’s Harley, an FLH 1200 Electra Glide, is one of five vehicles owned by the rock ‘n’ roll legend that will be included in Kruse GWS Auctions’ Artifacts of Hollywood sale to be held later this month. The bike is the last one purchased by the singer, though Presley—who rarely held on to his toys for long—sold it just 90 days before his death in August of 1977.

As the story goes, Elvis purchased his Electra Glide on August 11, 1976, shortly after buying a Harley Davidson Sportster 1000 for a friend as a gift. The customized full-dress bike features a two-tone paint job, stitched leather seat and chrome accents. Delivered to Graceland, the bike only managed to cover 126 miles before the King sold it to a local Harley dealership. From there it would end up in the hands of the owner of the Pioneer Auto Museum in Murdo, South Dakota, where it has been on display for over 30 years. It is still titled and registered in Presley’s name.

Bidding for the bike starts at $100,000, though it is expected to go for between $1.75 million to $2 million when it hits the block on August 31. But even if you don’t fancy Elvis’s final motorcycle, there are four other vehicles from his collection to choose from, including a 1973 Lincoln Continental “Last” limousine (bidding starts at $25,000), a 1967 GMC pick-up truck ($10,000), 1974 Rupp Centaur three-wheeler ($5,000) and, perhaps most interesting of all, a custom 1937 hot rod ($30,000) that was used in filming of 1957’s Loving You, in which the King had his first starring role.

As for the Electra Glide, it is almost certain to set the record for a motorcycle at auction. That record currently belongs to an Ehret Vincent Black Lightning which hammered down for $929,000 at a Bonhams auction in Las Vegas last year. Other celebrity-owned bikes that have sold for high prices include Buddy Holly’s Ariel Cyclone 650 (which sold for $450,000), Jerry Lee Lewis’s 1959 Harley-Davidson FLH Panhead Duo-Glide ($385,000) and Steve McQueen’s Husqvarna 250 ($230,000).